KFOX 14
Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
Crime of Week: El Paso police, Crime Stoppers seek to ID hit-and-run driver
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s Eastside. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. On Tuesday, July 19, a 64-year-old man crossed the 3400 block of […]
Wanted fugitives from El Paso Police, Sheriff’s Office for week of Aug. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. El Paso Police […]
KFOX 14
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
cbs4local.com
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
KFOX 14
Juarenses in El Paso say they are fearful after city sees day filled with deadly violence
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
KFOX 14
Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
Rollover crash in west El Paso closes down I-10 lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a rollover crash on I-10 west and Schuster Ave. No injuries are reported at this time. Two lanes have been closed off on I-10 west. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple […]
Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence
EL PASO, Texas — Despite the violence that has plagued Ciudad Juarez, some residents continue to cross into El Paso. But some downtown residents say traffic slower than usual. ABC-7 spoke to one taxi driver who said pedestrian traffic was exceptionally slow on Friday morning. Roberto Maynes, a taxi driver living in El Paso, said The post Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Hit-And-Run Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the police, 5 migrants were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run accident. The El Paso Police stated that the driver of an SUV crashed [..]
Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation
El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
KVIA
2 people transported to the hospital after kitchen fire in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso firefighters respond to a condition two fire on the east side at the La Estancia Apartments. A spokesperson for the fire department said it was a kitchen fire and was contained right away. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. First responders...
KFOX 14
2 teens arrested in connection to 15 burglaries in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two teens have been arrested and accused of being involved in 15 burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez and a 16-year-old juvenile. They were taken into custody on August 3. Over the month of July from July 6 - through...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces PD search for man accused of shooting that killed 1, hurt another at Super 8
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police have identified a man they believe shot and killed a 35-year-old man and injured another at a hotel Wednesday. Investigators believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is responsible for the shooting that left Eddie Carbajal dead and a 24-year-old man injured, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
Why El Paso Police Are Warning Public About Mansion Party Invites
El Paso Police are warning the public not to accept invitations to "mansion parties" that have resulted in a string of violence. The El Paso Police Department is forewarning the public to avoid attending "mansion" or "house parties" promoted via social media. Police allege various shootings and stabbings have occurred...
KVIA
“We Want to Find Her Body:” The Disappearance and Death of Erika Gaytan
EL PASO, Texas -- The date between Erika Gaytan and Ricardo Marquez to a concert ended with Gaytan not returning home. Her family immediately believed something terrible happened to the 29-year-old woman. Her mother said there was no way she would abandon her 7-year-old son. Continuous searches throughout El Paso – including in the sprawling desert east of the city – did not yield her remains. Despite her body not being found and a cause of death unknown, police arrested Marquez and charged him with her murder. Could the 28-year-old’s behavior leading up to and after Gaytan’s disappearance be enough to convince a jury he is a killer?
krwg.org
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
KFOX 14
Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
KFOX 14
Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
