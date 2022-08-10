UA’s Fulbright College introduces 2022 Sturgis Fellows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Five new freshmen, all Arkansans, have joined the distinguished list of University of Arkansas Sturgis Fellows in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences this fall.

According to a press release from the university, the 2022 class members are:

Aaron Garcia , of Bryant

, of Bryant Addie Jones , of Harrison

, of Harrison Coy Morris , of Jonesboro

, of Jonesboro Samantha Stark , of Fayetteville

, of Fayetteville Tara Young , of Van Buren

“One of my favorite moments each fall has been when we get to welcome our newest Sturgis Fellows to campus,” said Todd Shields, dean of Fulbright College. “These are some of the most astounding and impressive scholars, and it is an honor for us to be able to help further their education. We’re excited for them to join the Fulbright College family and to see what each will accomplish next.”

The Sturgis Fellowship is the U of A’s oldest and one of its most esteemed fellowship programs. It awards each fellow $80,000 over four years, covering tuition, room and board, and providing support for educational tools such as computer hardware and software, high-quality musical instruments, professional journals and participation at academic conferences.

Sturgis Fellows must pursue a major within Fulbright College, complete an intensive academic program and graduate with honors. They are also encouraged to study abroad. The fellowships are made possible by the continued support of the Roy and Christine Sturgis Charitable and Educational Trust.

“For the past three and a half decades, because of Roy and Christine Sturgis’ generosity and the legacy they’ve created, dozens of incredible scholars have thrived in Fulbright College,” said Lindsey S. Aloia, director of the Fulbright College Honors Program . “And because of their vision, the Sturgis Fellowship remains one of the most prestigious, sustained fellowships at the University of Arkansas.”

Since 1986, Sturgis Fellows have also gone on to win Rhodes, Marshall, Truman, Gates Cambridge, Goldwater and Fulbright Scholarships. Their undergraduate study abroad experiences have included programs in Japan, England, India, South Africa, Ghana, Rwanda, China, Russia, Italy, Germany, Austria, Australia, Scotland, Ireland, Spain, France, Denmark and Thailand.

The Sturgis Fellowship in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences was established at the U of A in 1985 through the philanthropy of the Dallas-based Roy and Christine Sturgis Charitable and Educational Trust with an endowment of $2 million. The program’s success led to additional gifts in 1992 and 1998, bringing the total program endowment to $10 million.

With only 16-20 Sturgis Fellows on campus at any given time, each receives “the kind of individual attention from the director, associate director and staff of the Fulbright College Honors Program that delivers a memorable and productive college experience.”

