Sparta, MI

WOOD

Hemingway-inspired event to benefit Hospice of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Hospice of Michigan invites the community to An Evening with Hemingway, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Listening Room, located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW 2nd Floor in Grand Rapids. The fundraiser will feautre award-winning author Philip Greene, offering Hemingway-inspired cocktails and will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Scenes From Lowell: 2022 Kent County Youth Fair Edition

It’s that time of year again. The Kent County Youth Fair has rolled into town and set up at the City of Lowell’s Recreation Park — aka the fairgrounds — for a week of fun. We stopped by yesterday, and there is still time for you to make a visit today or tomorrow. The fair runs through Saturday, August 13, 2022. Animals will begin to be released at 5pm on Saturday, but carnival rides will continue on into the evening.
LOWELL, MI
WOOD

Oaks of Rockford could be your perfect next home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you an empty nester and looking for the next place to call home? Or maybe you’re just looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you! Today we have Jill from Oaks of Rockford along with two residents, Roger & Rita, to talk about what it’s like living there!
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

Check out a Latin dance class tomorrow night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to learn a new skill or get creative for a date night out, we have a great idea for you! Social Dance Studio is a local, family-owned dance studio that specializes in a variety of different dance instruction classes and tomorrow night, they’re hosting Latin Night at the Grand! Michael joins us to tell us more!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

“On Golden Pond” is on stage at the Circle Theatre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While many may be familiar with the 1980’s film On Golden Pond starring Jane and Henry Fonda along with Katherine Hepburn. Now it’s on stage at Circle Theatre right here in Grand Rapids. It’s a simplistic and beautiful love story that reminds us all that life is short but the years have been good. On Golden Pond opens tonight and runs from August 11-13, 17-21 and 24-27.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Patmos library working to get millage back on ballot

An Ottawa County library at risk of closing could be getting another chance to secure funding. (Aug. 12, 2022) Patmos library working to get millage back on ballot. Community-wide prayer service for a safe and successful …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 081422. Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m.,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Locally-filmed movie premieres in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly one year after filming in Grand Rapids, "Carrie and Jess Save the Universe" is having its first public screening, complete with a red carpet. The film premiere is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Celebration Cinema GR North. Written and directed by Joshua Courtade,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures

There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Salt and Larry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter include a cuddly cat and a smart dog. Salt is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. The shelter said she was not adjusting well to living in the busy shelter cattery so she was moved to her own suite: the shelter’s veterinarian’s office.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

