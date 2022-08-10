Read full article on original website
WNYT
Albany man accused of fatally stabbing roommate
ALBANY – An Albany man is in custody after police say he stabbed his roommate to death early Friday morning. Officers responded around 1 a.m. to a residence on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth avenues. They found 56-year-old Rodney McClean with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon
HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
WNYT
Kinderhook man sentenced for raping child
A Kinderhook man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a child. Misael Chun-Pastor, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in Columbia County Court. Police say he sexually assaulted a child younger than 13 years old on multiple occasions. In addition to the prison sentence, Chun-Pastor will...
WNYT
Gloversville duo charged with felony drug possession
State police arrested two men on felony drug possession charges in Gloversville. Police charged 34-year-old Irving McNeil-Smith from the Bronx with three criminal possession charges and one tampering with evidence charge. They charged 41-year-old Charles Newton with two possession charges. They were arrested after a traffic stop.
WNYT
Trio charged with stealing construction equipment in Guilderland
Construction equipment was stolen from Guilderland, then found in Rensselaer County. Police have now charged three people for the crime. The equipment was stolen on Tuesday. Troopers say they found it all in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake. They arrested Kristopher Bradford, Natasha Ryan and John...
WNYT
Greenwich man accused of lying to police about knife threat
A Greenwich man is accused of lying to police. Kenneth Straight, 53, got into a verbal fight with someone at Cumberland Farms on State Route 29 last March. Police say Straight called 911 and said the person he was fighting with threatened him with a butcher knife. Police say Straight also lied in his written statement.
WNYT
New Scotland murder suspect appears in court
Jacob Klein, the man accused of killing a New Scotland physician’s assistant, was back in court Thursday. The appearance in Albany County Court was a procedural hearing. Klien has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi. Police say he stalked Rabadi for...
WNYT
Man sentenced for ID theft and fraud
Three and a half years in prison, for a man who took part in an ID theft case impacting hundreds of New Yorkers. 54 year old Guy Cuomo is from Maryland. He was just sentenced for his role in a scheme to sell personal information he got from the New York State Department of Labor and workforce agencies in other states.
WNYT
Police search for suspect who crashed after Troy, Watervliet chase
Police are looking for a suspect who crashed in the area of 16th Street in Watervliet. Police tell NewsChannel 13 officers in Troy were pursuing a stolen vehicle into Watervliet when the crash happened. The suspect then ran away. NewsChannel 13 is told several agencies are searching for this suspect...
WNYT
Body recovered from Thompson’s Lake
A body has been pulled from the water at Thompson’s Lake State Park Campground in East Berne. State police and Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple were at the lake after they say they got a call saying a man went under the water and never resurfaced. A dive team was also on the scene.
WNYT
Autopsy results released in Thompson’s Lake drowning investigation
Autopsy results are out in a drowning investigation at Thompson’s Lake in East Berne. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says an autopsy shows Mahbeer Magasa died from asphyxiation due to drowning. He was 58-years-old, from Guyana. Witnesses reported seeing a man struggling in the water, and then going under...
WNYT
Authorities say case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Letitia James reaches settlement with business for illegal robocalls
New York Attorney General Letitia James reached a settlement with a business for illegal robocalls meant to keep black New Yorkers from voting by mail before the 2020 election. James says an investigation by her office found Message Communications violated state and federal laws by creating robocalls threatening and harassing...
WNYT
Cuomo sues NY state attorney general over refusal to pay legal fees
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing New York State Attorney General Letitia James. This was first reported by The Times Union. Cuomo says the attorney general’s office was wrong to refuse to pay for legal fees, after a state police investigator accused the now ex-governor of inappropriately touching her.
WNYT
Electric vehicle charging stations to be added to I-87, I-90
The New York State Department of Transportation says that major highways leading into Albany will have electric vehicle chargers along them. This comes from a new report by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. According to the plan, Interstate 87 and Interstate 90 will be designated electric vehicle corridors. These...
WNYT
We Salute You: Shawn Heeder
Please join us in saluting Marine Corps Sergeant Shawn Heeder of East Greenbush. He served from 1995 to 1991, including time overseas in Operation Desert Storm. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Johnstown walk raises awareness of sarcoma
JOHNSTOWN – People in Johnstown were Friday to celebrate life and raise awareness for sarcoma. Sarcoma is a type of cancer that attacks tissues in the body. This walk is for Garret Hadcock. He is 24-years-old and fighting sarcoma for a second time. However, this annual event is to...
WNYT
School district tries to fix bad Spanish translation
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — With voting already under way in Florida’s Aug. 23 election, officials in a county where about one in four voters are Hispanic are scrambling to fix a Spanish translation error that can’t help efforts to raise more money for education. The Broward...
WNYT
Sarcoma Strong warriors run and walk at UAlbany
ALBANY — The UAlbany campus was filled with warriors. This was the first in-person Sarcoma Strong run and walk since 2019. People from 30 states and 10 countries took part in different events for Sarcoma Strong. The goal is to raise awareness, raise money for research, celebrate the sarcoma...
