Waukesha County, WI

Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser withdraws request for release

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
One of the two women sent to a mental institution after a 2014 stabbing attack that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her request for release, according to a letter from her attorney on Wednesday.

Back in June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release from the facility. Her request came after the judge released her co-defendant Anissa Weier, who spent almost four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh.

Weier was granted a conditional release to live with her father and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor. Some restrictions are likely if Bohren orders Geyser's release.

Now, Geyser's request has been withdrawn after Geyser and her attorney received a doctor's report regarding Geyser's condition. In a letter to Bohren, Geyser's attorney wrote, "We are requesting that the remaining examinations not be finalized and we will continue to revisit this issue as Ms. Geyser continues to make progress in treatment and advance with her recovery."

Geyser was ordered to spend 40 years in a mental institution after prosecutors say Geyser and Weier lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014, and Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner while Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Geyser and Weier left Leutner for dead, but she managed to crawl out of the woods in the park and was discovered by a passing bicyclist.

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

