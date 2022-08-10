LA planning department releases proposal banning oil drilling
Los Angeles is one step closer to banning oil drilling after the Department of City Planning released a draft ordinance Tuesday. The City Council in January unanimously approved a series of recommendations aimed at banning new oil and gas wells. The draft ordinance would phase out all such oil and gas extraction activities by immediately banning new oil and gas extraction and ceasing such operations within 20 years. "Oil drilling has long been a part of our past, but today, we're sending a clear message: Dirty energy production has no future in Los Angeles,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. "We are one step closer to getting toxic fumes out of our frontline communities.'' The department will hold public meetings with stakeholders in the coming months, with feedback informing the final ordinance presented to the Planning Commission for a formal recommendation to the council. "Communities of color have felt the impact of gas and oil drilling for decades -- in their air, water, and overall health,'' Council President Nury Martinez said. "Local climate change and environmental justice advocates have been working tirelessly with our council to find solutions that would bring an end to drilling in Los Angeles and now, this goal is finally coming to fruition. As our country faces multiple public health emergencies and countless natural disasters due to climate change, this move cannot come soon enough for our city and our planet.'' Councilman Paul Krekorian, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee who first introduced a motion to designate oil and gas production as a nonconforming use, called the step "historic.'' "We can eliminate the public health and safety hazards associated with oil and gas extraction, protect impacted neighborhoods, and wean the local economy from its reliance on fossil fuels,'' Krekorian said. Councilman Paul Koretz added that he was looking forward to the public engagement process and to approving the ordinance while "ensuring that oil and gas workers have ongoing work in the decades it will take to clean up all these toxic sites.'' The recommendations from the council's Budget and Finance Committee approved in January also included:
- Having the Los Angeles Office of Petroleum and Natural Gas Administration and Safety hire an expert to conduct an amortization period for existing wells, a prerequisite to decommissioning existing oil fields to allow the oil company to recoup its investment if it hasn't already; and
- Having that same office create a framework for plugging and remediating abandoned oil wells, which can leak hydrocarbons and methane, with the intention of having the oil companies bear the responsibility.
