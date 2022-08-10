ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

MAGA MF!
3d ago

reports have said he was in garages of private homes being built and in the back yard using the faucet for a drink. Fact lamestream tried to make it seem innocent. Like i said this started because he was in places he didn't belong and im not talking about public streets libtards so don't bother going there

jon ormand
3d ago

sadly i have seen americans do some very hateful and ugly things but this simple jogger murder takes the cake

J Acarius
3d ago

Lots of people take a look at homes under construction to see the quality of the work. It's the best way to find a good builder.

The Associated Press

Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The white father and son who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood each received a second life prison sentence Monday — for committing federal hate crimes, months after getting their first for murder — at a hearing that brought a close to more than two years of criminal proceedings. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood handed down the sentences against Travis McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 66, reiterating the gravity of the February 2020 killing that shattered their Brunswick community. William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, who recorded cellphone video of the slaying, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. “A young man is dead. Ahmaud Arbery will be forever 25. And what happened, a jury found, happened because he’s Black,” Wood said. The McMichaels were previously sentenced to life without parole in state court for Arbery’s murder and had asked the judge to divert them to a federal prison to serve their sentences, saying they were worried about their safety in the state prison system. Bryan had sought to serve his federal sentence first. Wood declined all three requests.
