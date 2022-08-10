Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Over $5 million in grants for Springfield Mass Transit District
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois transit systems are receiving $71 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) through the Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Programs. The Low-No Program will support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy-efficient...
newschannel20.com
Springfield receiving over $19 million for railroad underpass
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The State of Illinois is receiving $83.5 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Out of the $83.5 million, Springfield will be getting $19.8 million. Springfield will use the money to construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North Grand...
newschannel20.com
Springfield teachers union rejects contract agreement with District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Education Association (SEA) members have voted 'no' on a contract with Springfield District 186. A tentative agreement was reached between the Board of Education and the SEA, but at a ratification meeting on Tuesday, members rejected it. We're told 80% of the membership...
newschannel20.com
National Park Service studying 1908 Springfield Race Riot site
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The National Park Service (NPS) is considering a new national historic site in Springfield. They are currently conducting a research study on the 1908 Springfield Race Riot to see if it should become a National Historic Site. A public forum was held on Wednesday night...
newschannel20.com
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
newschannel20.com
Apple tree for school supplies a success
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield agency helped ensure nearly 100 kids have everything they need to go back to school. In order to do that, the Rutledge Youth Foundation created an idea called the apple tree. As part of the apple tree project, a member of the community...
977wmoi.com
IL State Fair Begins This Week
The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
newschannel20.com
Paws Jackson thanks community for its support
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A social media post about a high energy bill led to community members digging into their own pockets to help a Central Illinois animal shelter. Thanks to the power of social media and the help from others, the non-profit organization Paws Jackson received $3,390 in donations.
newschannel20.com
Local schools prepare for free lunch waiver to end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — School lunches might take more money out of your pocket this school year. The federal lunch waiver that started at the beginning of the pandemic has now expired. Here's what that could mean for families in the area and how you could still get free...
newschannel20.com
Cell tower problems prevent 911 calls
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dialing 9-1-1 is supposed to be an emergency line that can connect from any phone, but it wasn't for a Morgan County resident last week. Julia Johnson, a Manchester resident, found it difficult to call 911 when her mother fell and suffered a head injury. Johnson said her father and neighbors tried to call but no one could get through because of poor cell phone service in the area.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
newschannel20.com
New vice president and deans at LLCC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a new vice president and two new deans at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC). Kelli Sinclair is the new vice president of student services at LLCC. “Kelli has more than 20 years of proven leadership experience in community college student affairs and enrollment...
newschannel20.com
Children's ID wristband offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your child a free ID wristband at the Illinois State Fair. Parents can get the wristbands at Illinois State Police Safety Education Tent near the Grandstand. The point of the wristband is to help police find your child if they get lost...
newschannel20.com
Traffic stop data reports high rates of police stops for Black drivers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — According to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation, drivers of color on Illinois streets and highways continue to be stopped at higher rates than White drivers. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) officials said they are seeing the same trends year after year. In Springfield,...
wmay.com
5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
newschannel20.com
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
newschannel20.com
St. Aloysius Splash 'n' Dash
SHERMAN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The St. Aloysius Splash 'n' Dash is fast approaching!. The fun kicks off Saturday, Sept. 10. There will be a 5K and 1-mile fun run as well as food, drinks, games, water activities, an obstacle course, and a bounce house. The Kid's Fun Run starts...
spotonillinois.com
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession
wlds.com
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
newschannel20.com
Elderly man dies in Chatham house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An elderly man is dead after a fire early Friday morning in Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 76-year-old man was dead when he was pulled from the fire. His identity is being withheld at this time. Firefighters were called around 1:20 a.m....
