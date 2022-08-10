ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12tomatoes.com

Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best

Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mens Journal

Craft Rum Is Having A Moment. Here Are 11 Amazing Bottles to Try

Let’s face it, a lot of our preconceived notions about spirits are shaped by our youth. We chugged whatever was served at friends’ parties and bought the cheapest liquor at dive bars. That’s why a lot of people still associate rum with certain shall-not-be named varieties of spiced, sweetened, flavored rums. These are the kind […]
DRINKS
#Calories#Cider#Supermarkets#Food Drink#Beverages#Strongbow Dark Fruit#Heineken#Orchard Thieves#British
BGR.com

Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass

Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
HEALTH
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Strongest Beers

Beer is usually the least potent of alcoholic beverages. Table wine typically ranges from about 11% to 14% alcohol by volume (meaning the portion that is pure alcohol). Most spirits – vodka, gin, rum, various whiskies, etc. – weigh in between 35% and 50%. Beer, on the other hand, is a comparative lightweight. The average […]
DRINKS
geekspin

Oreo is bringing back Pumpkin Spice cookies

Fall is arriving early for Oreo fans, as the sandwich cookie brand has just set a return date for its beloved pumpkin spice cookies. Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are finally coming back to retail stores across the United States on August 15th after a five-year absence from store shelves. But just like its previous runs, these pumpkin spice cookies are a limited-edition flavor, which means that they will only be available while supplies last.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It

Click here to read the full article. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones,  it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart. “Move over, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches! Those options require more time and effort, but we think you can get the same satisfying results with this rotisserie chicken sandwich,” Stewart’s official Instagram page captioned the post. “It’s so...
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Vodka Martini Cocktail Recipe

James Bond was onto something — and no, we don't mean hot on the trail of Dr. No or onto the vile plans of Alex Trevelyan. We mean he was onto something with his choice of beverage and its method of preparation. While the original martini was made with gin, the vodka martini has been around for so many generations that calling it a "classic" is more than justified. Indeed, according to Newsweek, Bond did in most cases specifically drink vodka martinis. And of course, he asked for them — say it with us — "Shaken, not stirred."
DRINKS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Tropical Fruit Salad

1 1/2 cups Ugli fruit sections (approximately 1 Ugli fruit) 1 star fruit, sliced (approximately 3/4 cup) 1 can (15 ounces) mandarin oranges in juice, drained. 1 carton (8 ounces) nonfat, artificially-sweetened vanilla yogurt. Directions. Yield:. 5 cups fruit salad. Serving size:. 1/2 cup fruit plus topping. In a large...
RECIPES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Domino's launches ice cream thick shakes in 35 stores across the UK

Domino's has launched Thick Shakes as part of a new trial in 35 stores across the UK. Dominos Thick Shakes are an ice-cream-based drink which come in three flavours: strawberry, chocolate and vanilla. Louise Pilkington Head of Innovation said: “We know Domino’s fans have been feeling the heat recently, so...
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

Ready or not, the wine cooler is ready for a comeback

Long before White Claw ascended the pop culture throne, Bartles and Jaymes ("Thank you for your support") was the trendy beverage. In 1991, wine coolers were climbing the same ladder that spiked seltzers would eventually scale decades later. Then Congress effectively killed them off. That was the year that legislators...
FOOD & DRINKS

