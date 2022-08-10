Read full article on original website
Five 2023 Ford Vehicles Qualify For New Pre-Order Discount Incentive
Last year, Ford launched a new custom order discount that takes $1,000 off the cost of a new vehicle that customers order, not in-stock inventory. At that time, the Ford custom order discount was available on virtually every vehicle in the automaker’s lineup, save for its hotter new models. However, back in May, Ford eliminated this discount for four models – the Ford Expedition, Ford EcoSport, Ford Ranger, and Ford Transit Connect. Now, a dealer bulletin seen by Cars Direct reveals that these pre-order discounts are returning for select 2023 Ford vehicles.
Ford Customers Have Dramatically Altered Their End Of Lease Habits
Leasing has become more and more popular among new vehicle shoppers in recent years, giving them the opportunity to essentially pay that vehicle’s depreciation for the privilege of driving it for a set term. However, The Blue Oval has altered its leasing program quite a bit in recent years, particularly as fewer and fewer Ford customers opt to turn in their vehicles when a lease ends, instead choosing to purchase them. In fact, that percentage continues to grow at a rapid rate, according to Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Won’t Have Financing Deals For Options Plan
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is facing a few changes for its second model year, most notably, a massive price increase across all trims, as well as the addition of new features, a bit more range for standard range models, and the introduction of one new model. Finding any sort of deal on the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning will prove elusive, however, which was also the case with the 2022 model, save for its eligibility for 84-month financing. Now, a recent dealer bulletin seen by Cars Direct reveals that the EV pickup is being excluded from promotional financing incentives when coupled with Ford’s Options Plan, too.
2022 Ford Maverick Recalled Over Side Curtain Airbags Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Maverick models over an issue with the side curtain airbags. The defect: the side curtain airbags may not deploy properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 226, “Ejection Mitigation.”. The...
Lincoln Brand Ranked First By Luxury Buyers For Driving Comfort
The Lincoln brand has fared quite well in some recent studies, scoring a second-place ranking in brand loyalty for May 2022, according to IHS Markit, and holding steady in terms of brand consideration based on Kelley Blue Book’s Q2 Brand Watch report, while the Lincoln Nautilus also recently ranked in the top 10 in terms of individual models with the highest brand loyalty. As Ford Authority reported last month, Lincoln brand buyers are looking more for on-road comfort than off-road capability, a notion that rang true when buyers ranked the luxury entity second in terms of driving comfort in KBB’s Q4 2021 Brand Watch report. Now, the Lincoln brand has moved up to first in that regard, according to the Q2 2022 version of the same study.
Lincoln Brand Ranked First By Luxury Shoppers For Interior Layout
The Lincoln brand has a long-standing reputation for its quality interiors, as well as its landscape-oriented infotainment screens. As such, it’s no surprise that while the Lincoln brand itself has held steady in terms of its consideration ranking in Kelley Blue Book’s quarterly Brand Watch report, it has also earned high marks for driving comfort and interior layout. Now, KBB’s Q2 Brand Watch report has been released, and that rings true once again as the Lincoln brand ranked first in the luxury segment for its interior layout following a third-place finish in Q4 2021.
Ford Mustang Among Top 10 Used Vehicles With Smallest Price Jumps
The Ford Mustang remains a popular option for buyers seeking a sporty coupe, though that popularity has also made it one of the more commonly marked-up new vehicles on the market, too. However, used Ford Mustang examples haven’t experienced quite the same jump in price, as the pony car has landed on iSeeCars’ list of the top 10 used vehicles with the smallest price increases for multiple months this year thus far. Now, it continues that trend, as the Mustang once again made this particular list in the month of July, too, according to an analysis of more than 1.8 million used car sales.
Ford Ranger Plant Upgraded To Accommodate Next Gen Production
Back in December 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $580 million in its Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina for prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger and to make it more environmentally friendly. A few months later, that renovation was well underway, while the Pacheco plant also began exporting the Ford Ranger for the very first time, too. Meanwhile, next-gen Ford Ranger production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the new pickup will soon be coming off the line at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the transformation of the Pacheco plant continues, too.
1.7 Million Ford Fusion / Lincoln MKZ Sedans Under NHTSA Investigation
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a pair of investigations into various Blue Oval models in recent times, including a recall related to faulty door latches on certain Ford Focus, Ford Fusion, and Lincoln MKZ models that it closed earlier this year, as well as another investigation into select 2021 Ford Bronco models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost that have experienced engine failures. Now, 1.7 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans are being investigated by the NHTSA as well, this time for front brake hoses that could rupture prematurely.
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicular Usage Simulation System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicular usage simulation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 9th, 2021, published on August 11th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0253913. The Ford Authority Take. Simulations have played a big role in some recent Ford patents,...
Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning Will Join EV Subscription Service
The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford E-Transit, and Ford F-150 Lightning have gained a fair amount of commercial appeal from fleet operators in recent months, with the Mach-E undergoing testing by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit have been ordered by a number of entities including Sunbelt Rentals, Michigan State University, and United Rentals, among others. Now, a California-based startup dubbed Autonomy has ordered a grand total of 1,800 Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning models for its own fleet, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Ford Patent Filed For Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sanitation System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an unmanned aerial vehicle sanitation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 10th, 2021, published on August 11th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0249722. The Ford Authority Take. Aside from using drones to monitor stock levels at the...
Ford Exec Says Certified Pre-Owned Lineup Fills Entry Level Vehicle Hole
Ford’s decision to discontinue its entire sedan lineup in North America years ago was one that was met with a fair amount of criticism then, as well as today, even though the numbers generally support such a move. Regardless, many have still expressed concern regarding the lack of low-cost, entry-level models in The Blue Oval’s new vehicle lineup, though Ford Blue president Kumar Galhotra recently stated that he believes the automaker’s certified pre-owned lineup fills that hole quite nicely.
Ford EcoSport Sales Place Mid-Pack During Q2 2022
ECOSPORT -29.26% 9,498 13,426 -31.86% 17,924 26,304. In Canada, Ford EcoSport deliveries totaled 347 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 59 percent compared to 843 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, EcoSport sales decreased about 46 percent to 955 units. MODEL...
Next-Generation Ford Edge For China Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
As Ford Authority reported back in June 2020 and later confirmed early this year, the next-generation Ford Edge has already been canceled, with the 2023 model year representing its very last year of production in North America. However, as has been the case with some other Blue Oval models – including the Escort and Mondeo, to name a couple – it seems as if the next-generation Ford Edge will be happening in China, as that model has appeared on that country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website.
Ford Maverick Active Cargo System Debuts, Has Cool Storage Features
The Ford Maverick has proven to be a versatile vehicle thanks to its many nifty DIY-friendly features, including FITS slots where owners can utilize pre-made or 3D printed accessories, while the pickup’s aftermarket has also expanded significantly in recent months. Back in July, a patent filing suggested that future Ford pickups may also be getting a new type of cargo management system, and now, the Ford Maverick Active Cargo System has officially debuted with some pretty cool storage features of its own.
2024 Ford Ranger Will Debut North American Variant Of All-New Midsize Pickup
Over the past few months, Ford Authority has received a not-insignificant amount of letters asking when the all-new, next-gen Ford Ranger will launch in North America, since Ford has already debuted the next-gen Ranger in a few worldwide markets. So, we’re here to set the record straight about the 2024 Ford Ranger, specifically as it relates to its production and launch timeframes.
Check Out The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Towing A Trailer: Photo Gallery
Earlier this month, The Blue Oval revealed the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package. The all-new offerings builds on the capabilities of the FX4 Off-Road Package with a slew of beefed-up features and performance upgrades to the small pickup. Ford Authority spies recently captured photos of the small but mighty Ford Maverick Tremor towing a trailer, showing us what the small but mighty Maverick Tremor is capable of.
2023 Ford Raptor R Also Stolen From Infamous Dearborn Lot
The 2023 Ford Raptor R was just revealed less than one month ago, marking the long-awaited return of the V8 engine to that high-performance off-road-focused pickup following years of V6-only offerings. The Raptor R won’t enter production at the Dearborn Truck plant until this fall, but it seems as if one of them is already out there somewhere, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that a 2023 Ford Raptor R was stolen from the very same Blue Oval storage lot where a number of other vehicles have been taken in recent months.
Ford Maverick Running Boards May Come To North America: Exclusive
As Ford Authority reported back in June, the Ford Maverick recently received a host of new parts and accessories in Brazil, including a bed extender, a locking tonneau cover with either power or manual operation, a Nomad Trucks Sportspad, cargo containers, fender flares, a satin black hood scoop, side steps, a sports bar, and a trailer hitch. That recent Blue Oval catalog expansion also included running boards, which have yet to be added to the Ford accessory roster for North America. However, it’s very possible that these Ford Maverick running boards may soon be available in the U.S., after all.
