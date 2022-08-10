Read full article on original website
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, 55-year-old Ty Hall was shot dead in his own garage.
Suspect in Charleston homicide investigation taken into custody
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5 a.m. 8/13/22. A suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Friday evening at a home in the Kanawha City section of Charleston has been taken into custody. Charleston police said Kerry Michael Wiley, 64, of Belle was taken into custody about midnight without...
1 dead, suspect in custody after Kanawha City shooting
Charleston Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Kanawha City, Friday evening.
Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County man facing battery charge after struggle with deputy
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Washington, W.Va., man with battery and obstructing a police officer. Deputies on Thursday arrested Samuel David Missinne, 33, of 360 Walnut Grove, Washington, on charges of battery of a police officer, obstructing an officer, operating a vehicle without evidence of registration and no insurance. In addition to these charges, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Wood County on destruction of property, the sheriff’s department said.
Charleston Police investigating West Side shooting
Charleston Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head late Thursday evening.
Crime spike in Charleston, West Virginia: A trend or a fluke?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent crime spike has left many wondering, “Is the rate of violence rising in Charleston?” According to statistics, no. The number of murders recorded so far this year is seven, which is similar and even lower than previous years, according to the Charleston Police Department. However, with four shootings in […]
Metro News
North Carolina man wounded in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man is hospitalized after he was ambushed while sitting in a Charleston parking lot early Friday morning. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, N.C., was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car at a vacant parking lot on Charleston’s west side. According to police Mitchell was there to meet another individual, but instead came under fire from a stranger.
Man who served South Charleston Police Department for 28 years leaving for new role
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who retired as an officer last year from the South Charleston Police Department and was working there as a civilian has officially left the police agency to begin a new chapter in his life after a 28-year career. Retired captain Pat Rader...
Metro News
Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
One person found dead at fire reported at home in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:18 p.m. 8/12/22. Emergency dispatchers said one person has been found dead at a fire in Kanawha County. Firefighters responded to a blaze reported Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. Eyewitness News has a crew headed to...
Dispatchers: Two men injured after one set the other on fire in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were injured Thursday night after Lincoln County dispatchers said one of the men threw gasoline on the other and set him on fire, burning himself in the process. Dispatchers said the man who had gasoline poured on him allegedly had burns on...
Charges filed in Charleston murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATED: 7:30 p.m., 8/13/22. A driver, accused of hitting several people with his car at the Mason County fair has been arrested. The Mason County sheriff confirms to WSAZ, Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, has been charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury. Sturgeon is being...
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
Florida man arrested in West Virginia for abducting 14-year-old
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female was in the […]
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
