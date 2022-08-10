ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wchstv.com

Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, 55-year-old Ty Hall was shot dead in his own garage.
wchstv.com

Suspect in Charleston homicide investigation taken into custody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5 a.m. 8/13/22. A suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Friday evening at a home in the Kanawha City section of Charleston has been taken into custody. Charleston police said Kerry Michael Wiley, 64, of Belle was taken into custody about midnight without...
wchstv.com

Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County man facing battery charge after struggle with deputy

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Washington, W.Va., man with battery and obstructing a police officer. Deputies on Thursday arrested Samuel David Missinne, 33, of 360 Walnut Grove, Washington, on charges of battery of a police officer, obstructing an officer, operating a vehicle without evidence of registration and no insurance. In addition to these charges, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Wood County on destruction of property, the sheriff’s department said.
WOWK 13 News

Crime spike in Charleston, West Virginia: A trend or a fluke?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent crime spike has left many wondering, “Is the rate of violence rising in Charleston?” According to statistics, no. The number of murders recorded so far this year is seven, which is similar and even lower than previous years, according to the Charleston Police Department. However, with four shootings in […]
Metro News

North Carolina man wounded in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man is hospitalized after he was ambushed while sitting in a Charleston parking lot early Friday morning. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, N.C., was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car at a vacant parking lot on Charleston’s west side. According to police Mitchell was there to meet another individual, but instead came under fire from a stranger.
Metro News

Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
WOWK 13 News

Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
WOWK 13 News

Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
wchstv.com

Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
wchstv.com

One person found dead at fire reported at home in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:18 p.m. 8/12/22. Emergency dispatchers said one person has been found dead at a fire in Kanawha County. Firefighters responded to a blaze reported Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. Eyewitness News has a crew headed to...
Metro News

Charges filed in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
WSAZ

Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
