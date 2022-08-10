ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raceland, LA

Debra Aucoin Benoit

Debra Aucoin Benoit

Debra Aucoin Benoit, 71, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on August 5, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Debra’s honor on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00am at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, Louisiana with Mass beginning at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
Rene' Lloyd Barras

Rene’ Lloyd Barras

Cpl, Rene’ L. Barras U.S.M.C. 74, a native of Port Sulphur, LA, and a resident of Cookville, TX passed away on July 24, 2022, in Thibodaux, LA. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Melinda W. Barras; sons Cayne...
COOKVILLE, TX
houmatimes.com

K. Gerald Haydel, Sr., M.D.

K. Gerald Haydel, Sr., M.D., 88, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM. Born December 11, 1933 he was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 8:30 AM until service time at The Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
HOUMA, LA
Preston Morris

Preston Morris

Preston Morris, age 37, passed away on August 2, 2022. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a celebration of life. It will be held on August 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, Louisiana. Preston is survived by his father, Donald Morris,...
GRAY, LA
houmatimes.com

Jeaux on the Geaux Cafe Brews in Gray

When it comes to creating an atmosphere perfect for grabbing a coffee and a bite to eat, Downtown Jeaux owner Tommy Guarisco knows what it takes. Guarisco has captured the opportunity to expand Jeaux to a perfect location directly off of highway 90 in Gray. Not only does Guarisco have...
GRAY, LA
houmatimes.com

Congratulations to VCHS Alumni Dominic Archila for signing letter of intent with Panola College!

On August 11, Vandebilt Catholic High School announced that Dominic Archila 2022, VCHS alumni, signed a letter of intent with Panola College in Carthage, Texas to play baseball on the collegiate level. Family, friends, and VCHS coaches gathered for the signing and celebration. “We are so proud of Dominic and wish him the best in this next chapter!,” reads a statement from the school.
CARTHAGE, TX
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding missing 16-year-old

UPDATE- Jayla has been found. The TPSO Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16 year old Jayla Jarrett ( B/F ). Jayla is approximately 5’2, 120 lbs, and has a tattoo on her chest that reads “Destiny”. Jayla was last seen three...
TICKFAW, LA
brproud.com

29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
lafourchegazette.com

LPSO makes arrest of Thibodaux man on drug charges

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that a Thibodaux man is in custody after allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl. Narcotics agents recently opened an investigation into Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux, for alleged drug distribution. On August 6, narcotics agents coordinated with patrol deputies who conducted a traffic stop on...
THIBODAUX, LA

