cnyhomepage.com
UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica woman charged for robbery & possession of stolen property
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman wanted on a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property was apprehended after a month-long robbery investigation from mid-July. According to police, in mid-July, the UPD Criminal Investigations Division began investigating a robbery involving a woman...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica PD investigating Criminal Mischief incident from July
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a larceny & criminal mischief incident that occurred at Community Health and Behavioral Services in Utica on July 1st and is asking the public for any information they can provide. If you know the identity of the man in...
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Police looking for info on unknown woman’s remains
TOWN OF MORRIS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta have reported the remains of an unknown woman have been found in the Town of Morris and are asking the public for information. What is known at this time, is that the remains are of an...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Fire responds to fire on Buchanan Rd
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Fire Department is reporting that there was an afternoon structure fire in Utica on August 11th that has left several people without a place to live. Around 3:52 pm on Thursday, the Utica Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 408 Buchanan...
cnyhomepage.com
Schoharie parents react to new cell phone policy for students
Put it away, lock it up and keep it off until you are done with class. That is what the Schoharie central school is trying to implement when it comes to having a cell phone at school. Parents in Schoharie were able to voice their opinions on the new policy...
cnyhomepage.com
Free outdoor movie nights to be held along Erie Canal
HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Canal Corporation is hosting free outdoor movie nights along the Erie Canal in Herkimer. In partnership with LI Movie Nights and Gems Along the Mohawk, this first-of-its-kind canalside event will offer free screening of top box office hits, including “Encanto,” “In the Heights,” and “Dune.”
cnyhomepage.com
Fourth Lake Boat Launch to close this fall
INLET, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting next month. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the launch would close effective on Monday, Sept. 12. The DEC said that the closure is intended...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Pioneers football camp begins
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica University Pioneers football team began their 2022 preseason camp on Wednesday, but that was mostly moving into dorms and filling out paperwork, the real work began on Thursday. The day began early for players, a 7 am wake-up right into weight and conditioning...
cnyhomepage.com
‘Unlimited Pro National MX’ returns to Unadilla
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re an extreme sports fan, looking for an adrenaline-filled weekend, then there’s only one place to be in CNY this weekend. The 2022 Unlimited Pro National MX returns to Unadilla on Saturday, August 12th. All the action takes place from Friday,...
cnyhomepage.com
Four Acres Rockin’ for the Vets Event
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you lived in this area during the 70s and 80s, you probably remember the Four Acres Club. The venue is famously known for hosting concerts put on by huge names like Eddie Money and John Cougar Mellencamp. And this weekend, fans of this era...
cnyhomepage.com
Section III High School Football Media Day
CICERO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A big day for football in the Mohawk Valley started Thursday morning with the Central New York high school football media day hosted by syracuse.com. The event took place at Cicero-North Syracuse High School’s Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex, and over 40 of the 70-plus Section III football teams attended, including a double digit number of Utica-area schools making the drive.
cnyhomepage.com
Unadilla ready for racing after passing of founder Ward Robinson
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Professional motocross has a long history in Upstate New York, in fact longer than there has been a professional motocross racing circuit. The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Circuit is celebrating its 50th year this race season, and in doing so is making its way to the “grandad” of courses in the United States, Unadilla.
cnyhomepage.com
Ryan Enos has career effort in Cape Cod Baseball League championship clinching game
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Ryan Enos, who starred for Oriskany High School, the Utica Blue Sox, and SUNY Oswego before heading to the Cape Cod Baseball League, had a career effort in the CCBL Championship game, going 2-4 with 4 RBI, two of those coming on a no-doubt home run in the sixth inning.
cnyhomepage.com
Jim Boeheim talks NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SU head coach Jim Boeheim joined Sports Director Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia to discuss the world of NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show” on Wednesday. To listen to the full interview click on the link below:. https://www.espnsyracuse.com/2022/08/10/jim-boeheim-orange-nation-8-10/ During the nearly...
