Princess Cruises has cancelled 11 sailings from the US due to 'labor challenges'

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
 3 days ago
  • Princess Cruises has canceled 11 sailings aboard the Diamond Princess due to staffing issues.
  • Itineraries from September through November 13 have been canceled.
  • Before the summer travel boom, cruise lines like Carnival and Norwegian faced similar hiring struggles.

Carnival Corp.'s Princess Cruises has canceled 11 sailings aboard the Diamond Princess, citing staffing issues that have been consistent across the cruise industry this year.

The cruise brand has faced "labor challenges" as travelers have flocked back to cruises and its ships have resumed sailing with increased occupancy, the company said in a statement. As a result, the Diamond Princess' roundtrip San Diego itineraries from September through November 13 will be canceled to give the cruise line "additional time needed to overcome its labor challenges."

Guests impacted by these cancellations can either rebook to a different cruise with additional onboard spending credit, receive future cruise credit, or get a full refund.

The cruise line did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Princess isn't the only cruise line that has faced challenges with staffing up. Before the summer travel boom, cruise brands like Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival Cruise Line announced similar struggles that resulted in canceled itineraries, decreased guest capacities, and closed onboard dining venues.

The Diamond Princess first made headlines in February 2020 when the cruise ship housed a major COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in over 700 cases and over a dozen deaths.

Comments / 10

Daniel Pinzone
3d ago

truthfully I sailed on cruises most of my life I can't believe what they're charging and the excuses they're giving very misleading

Reply
13
Norma Wright
3d ago

do away with the vaccine mandate for customers and the crew and you will be back in business.

Reply
30
Laura Simoes
2d ago

just came back from Alaska on Royal princess Everyone wore masks and still on our floor there were many rooms covered with heavy blue drapes covering room doorswhich meant C19. Why are you people thinking doing away with mandates for C19You are so WRONG

Reply(3)
2
