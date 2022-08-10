Read full article on original website
Roy Lovelady takes his seat as the new Third Ward Columbia City Council member
Columbia — Roy Lovelady was sworn in as the new member to Third Ward Columbia City Council on August 8, 2022. In April Lovelady was up against Karl Skala in rare tie election for City Council , which then lead to Lovelady winning the run-off election by 151 votes.
Missouri State Fair underway in Sedalia
The 2022 Missouri State Fair began on Thursday. Fair director Mark Wolfe said that this year, the fair is back to normal. "If you look at entries into the events, camping numbers, and things like that, I'd say we're right back to 2019 numbers," said Wolfe. In 2020, the Covid-19...
Work on US 63 connector ramp to begin Monday in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin performing work on the US 63 connector ramp drivers take to get to or through Jefferson City Monday evening. Kirsten Munck, an engineer for the MODOT Central District, said the work will improve the stability of the structure, but...
Missouri Task Force 1 returns to Columbia after deployment to Kentucky floods
Missouri Task Force 1 returned to Columbia on Friday, after a 14-day deployment in Kentucky, after heavy rains caused flooding. The team left Missouri on July 30 to head to Hazard, Ky. Once they got to Hazard and checked in, they moved their base of operations to Jackson, Ky. From...
Two charged for breaking into Camden County home
Two men have been charged, accused of breaking into a home in Camden County. Someone called Camden County deputies Monday at 9 pm. The people were taking items from a home and a barn, but the owners were in St. Louis. When deputies got to the home on State Road...
MU research links prenatal opioid exposure to long-term defects
COLUMBIA — Prenatal exposure to opioids like oxycodone may lead to long-term behavioral and neurological disorders, according to a new study from University of Missouri researchers. Researchers used mice to compare prenatal exposure to the addictive drugs with humans by exposing them in pregnancy to opioids and analyzing the...
Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use
American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities — including sleep and alcohol use problems — according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between willingness to seek help among veterans of color and incidence of discrimination.
UPDATE: One in serious condition after shooting in Jefferson City
A 46-year-old man was shot during a family dispute, according to a release from Jefferson City police. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and then transformed to the University of Missouri Hospital. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was taken into police custody without incident at the scene,...
New COVID variants may outpace development of new boosters, MU research finds
COLUMBIA — As vaccine distributors develop Omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters, new research from the University of Missouri posits that the virus may be evolving too quickly for vaccines to keep pace. "That virus is evolving under pressure of antibodies that are induced by vaccination," Dr. Kamlendra Singh, a professor at...
Multiple people involved in Central Missouri Honor Flight injured in crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple people were injured in a crash Friday night that involved several motorcycles. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the traffic crash happened at 9:32 p.m. on I-70 Westbound at Cedar Creek. In a Facebook post from the CentralMo Honor Flight Riders,...
Boone County road to close temporarily for emergency repairs
Boone County Road and Bridge will close Mauller Road for emergency pavement repairs on Monday, according to a press release. As long as the weather permits Monday, the road will be closed 500-feet fest of Wade School from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A press release states no through traffic...
Some pups at the Central Missouri Humane Society are "Single and Ready to Mingle"
As part of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive, the Central Missouri Humane Society is offering a limited-time adoption special they call, “Single and Ready to Mingle.”. The “Single and Ready to Mingle” special lowers the adoption rate for dogs that would be best suited...
Southern Boone hosts first Fall Frenzy
The Southern Boone athletics department hosted the first ever Fall Frenzy on Friday night in Ashland. New AD Trent Tracy introduced the event this year as a way to honor all fall sports leading into the new season. Volleyball, softball, girls golf, boys soccer, cross country, marching band, cheerleaders and...
Columbia police release photos of possible robbery suspect
Columbia Police released photos of a person they believe committed a theft on Tuesday. The photos show a man wearing a blue cap, a surgical mask, a black vest, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. A spokesperson for the department said the theft happened in the 600...
Two-year-old was in serious condition after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
A two-year-old was in serious condition after almost drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states it happened Wednesday at 8:07 pm. The patrol said the child wandered away from a home on Tara Vista Road, near the 26.7-mile marker. People found the...
Love Coffee and Glen's Café hosting crawfish boil
Love Coffee, located in Columbia, is teaming up with Glenn's Cafe to host a crawfish boil in September. The event will start on Sept. 10 from 4 to 9 p.m. on 8th street. Broadway and Cherry Streets will be blocked off. Love Coffee is hosting the crawfish boil because they...
Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts golf tournament
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson City hosted a golf tournament at Oak Hills on Friday. About 120 golfers turned out for a good cause, benefitting kids like Harley and Aiden, who spent time on the putting greens with big brother Ross Dickneite and big sister Ashley Wilson.
Two seriously injured from car accident
Two people traveling northbound on county road 808 south of route AA in Osage County were left seriously injured Saturday afternoon. Involved in the crash were Joshua Carter, 31, and Kelly Carter, 31. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Carter was driving a 2015 Honda Rancher too...
Southern Boone set for first season under Ross
Southern Boone will have a new head football coach when the Eagles take the field in two weeks. Mark Ross takes over as head coach at Southern Boone, after longtime head coach Trent Tracy took over as activities director this fall. Ross comes from Marceline, where he had a 44-8...
Rock Bridge getting ready for 2022 season
COLUMBIA — The Rock Bridge Bruins think 2022 could be a special season. New head coach Matt Perkins comes from West Plains, where he led the Zizzers to a 29-6 record and two district titles. He inherits a Rock Bridge team that went 4-6 last season but returns several talented seniors.
