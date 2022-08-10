ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Missouri State Fair underway in Sedalia

The 2022 Missouri State Fair began on Thursday. Fair director Mark Wolfe said that this year, the fair is back to normal. "If you look at entries into the events, camping numbers, and things like that, I'd say we're right back to 2019 numbers," said Wolfe. In 2020, the Covid-19...
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Work on US 63 connector ramp to begin Monday in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin performing work on the US 63 connector ramp drivers take to get to or through Jefferson City Monday evening. Kirsten Munck, an engineer for the MODOT Central District, said the work will improve the stability of the structure, but...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
City
Columbia, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Society
City
Jefferson City, MO
krcgtv.com

Two charged for breaking into Camden County home

Two men have been charged, accused of breaking into a home in Camden County. Someone called Camden County deputies Monday at 9 pm. The people were taking items from a home and a barn, but the owners were in St. Louis. When deputies got to the home on State Road...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

MU research links prenatal opioid exposure to long-term defects

COLUMBIA — Prenatal exposure to opioids like oxycodone may lead to long-term behavioral and neurological disorders, according to a new study from University of Missouri researchers. Researchers used mice to compare prenatal exposure to the addictive drugs with humans by exposing them in pregnancy to opioids and analyzing the...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use

American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities — including sleep and alcohol use problems — according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between willingness to seek help among veterans of color and incidence of discrimination.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

UPDATE: One in serious condition after shooting in Jefferson City

A 46-year-old man was shot during a family dispute, according to a release from Jefferson City police. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and then transformed to the University of Missouri Hospital. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was taken into police custody without incident at the scene,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Racism#The School Board
krcgtv.com

New COVID variants may outpace development of new boosters, MU research finds

COLUMBIA — As vaccine distributors develop Omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters, new research from the University of Missouri posits that the virus may be evolving too quickly for vaccines to keep pace. "That virus is evolving under pressure of antibodies that are induced by vaccination," Dr. Kamlendra Singh, a professor at...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Boone County road to close temporarily for emergency repairs

Boone County Road and Bridge will close Mauller Road for emergency pavement repairs on Monday, according to a press release. As long as the weather permits Monday, the road will be closed 500-feet fest of Wade School from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A press release states no through traffic...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
krcgtv.com

Southern Boone hosts first Fall Frenzy

The Southern Boone athletics department hosted the first ever Fall Frenzy on Friday night in Ashland. New AD Trent Tracy introduced the event this year as a way to honor all fall sports leading into the new season. Volleyball, softball, girls golf, boys soccer, cross country, marching band, cheerleaders and...
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police release photos of possible robbery suspect

Columbia Police released photos of a person they believe committed a theft on Tuesday. The photos show a man wearing a blue cap, a surgical mask, a black vest, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. A spokesperson for the department said the theft happened in the 600...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Love Coffee and Glen's Café hosting crawfish boil

Love Coffee, located in Columbia, is teaming up with Glenn's Cafe to host a crawfish boil in September. The event will start on Sept. 10 from 4 to 9 p.m. on 8th street. Broadway and Cherry Streets will be blocked off. Love Coffee is hosting the crawfish boil because they...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts golf tournament

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson City hosted a golf tournament at Oak Hills on Friday. About 120 golfers turned out for a good cause, benefitting kids like Harley and Aiden, who spent time on the putting greens with big brother Ross Dickneite and big sister Ashley Wilson.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two seriously injured from car accident

Two people traveling northbound on county road 808 south of route AA in Osage County were left seriously injured Saturday afternoon. Involved in the crash were Joshua Carter, 31, and Kelly Carter, 31. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Carter was driving a 2015 Honda Rancher too...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Southern Boone set for first season under Ross

Southern Boone will have a new head football coach when the Eagles take the field in two weeks. Mark Ross takes over as head coach at Southern Boone, after longtime head coach Trent Tracy took over as activities director this fall. Ross comes from Marceline, where he had a 44-8...
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Rock Bridge getting ready for 2022 season

COLUMBIA — The Rock Bridge Bruins think 2022 could be a special season. New head coach Matt Perkins comes from West Plains, where he led the Zizzers to a 29-6 record and two district titles. He inherits a Rock Bridge team that went 4-6 last season but returns several talented seniors.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy