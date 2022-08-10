Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Hosting ‘Champions Weekend’ Around Kentucky Football Game
Tennessee athletics is hosting its first ever “Champions Weekend” on Oct. 28-29 around Tennessee football’s Halloween weekend bout with Kentucky. The weekend is meant to honor those who won — team or individually — SEC or NCAA Championships in their time in Knoxville. The event...
mikefarrellsports.com
Fact or Fiction: USC, Tennessee, Mizzou
In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. USC was No. 15 in the coaches poll and behind only Utah and Oregon so there’s some thought out there they could win the PAC 12. And with that a playoff run perhaps? Nope. Lincoln Riley is a great hire but he’s not a magician and he’s not going to turn a 4-8 football team into a playoff contender in year one. Caleb Williams, Travis Dye and Jordan Addison are great and all and they should push for 8 or 9 wins but watch how crazy the hype gets if they start 6-0 heading into Utah. And that could happen.
rockytopinsider.com
Nico Iamaleava Plans to Enroll Early, Predicts ‘Breakout’ Season for Tennessee
Nico Iamaleava, a five-star prospect in the class of 2023, sure seems to be fired up about getting over to Tennessee. 247 Sports‘ fourth-ranked overall prospect in the class, Iamaleava, committed to Tennessee back in March. Since then, Iamaleava has been working hard to help establish a strong recruiting class to go around him.
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Dysfunction Opens the Door for Tennessee Laughs, Praise, and Unity
There’s some dysfunction going on with the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington over the last 24 hours or so. And Tennessee is capitalizing on it. Let’s start at the beginning. On Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. ET, The Athletic reporter Kyle Tucker posted a new quote from Kentucky head coach John Calipari while talking about his desire for the school to build a new basketball practice facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: SEC Network analysts predict Vols final record for 2022
Tennessee football could be in for a great 2022 season in Year 2 under coach Josh Heupel. QB Hendon Hooker, WR Cedric Tillman, RB Jabari Small and several impact players on both sides of the ball are returning to Rocky Top, eager to improve on last year’s 7-6 record.
Tennessee football could be a contender in first CFP rankings of 2022
Traditional scheduling for Tennessee football has always meant that, even in their heyday, being a contender in November is rare. That’s because unless they were going to play for the national championship, any regular season game that eliminated them from it would happen in September or October. Of course,...
rockytopinsider.com
Transfer Receiver ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ For Tennessee
Tennessee returns star receiver Cedric Tillman, but lost starting receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. this offseason. The Vols have plenty of in house candidates to replace the pair— Jalin Hyatt is poised to start at slot receiver — and a handful of freshmen, most notable Squirrel White, are turning heads.
wvlt.tv
Meet the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame has selected ten people to induct who have made significant impacts and contributions to East Tennessee sports. Chipper Jones, an eight-time All-Star, the 1999 National League MVP and the 2008 National League Batting Champion, will be the featured speaker at the annual induction ceremony held on August 25 at the Knoxville Convention Center.
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Athletics asking for public input on field number redesign
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White took to Twitter on Friday to ask for the public’s input on a possible Neyland Stadium field number redesign. Right now, Tennessee’s stadium sports serif-style field numbers, a bit like the New York Times typeface. Instead, the university is considering...
Becker ready for new opportunity with Tennessee Volunteers
(Atlantic) An Atlantic athlete will compete in the SEC. UNI Track and Field transfer Craig Alan Becker has landed at Tennessee. Becker spent his freshman season with the Panthers, but entered the transfer portal immediately following the Missouri Valley Conference championships. “I continued to train. I didn’t take any time off after conference. From there I went and did three races. I did a time trial where we had official timing, so I was able to send it to coaches since it wasn’t hand timing. That’s where I ran a 1:52 which was a two second PR and was really big to get that in. I knew I could do it, because I ran it once in a split at the Drake Relays. I think that really played a role in the following race that I did. There was a mile race and I was able to run a 4:12 there. Both were big improvements from my times at UNI.”
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant says what Josh Heupel hasn’t been willing to say
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is extremely smart with his public comments. Heupel is generous when it comes to his time with his reporters, but he almost always stays far away from controversy. The second-year Vols head coach will carefully dance around a question to avoid giving an answer...
‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms to be worn by four Tennessee teams in 2022-2023
In honor of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and the indelible legacy of Pat Summitt, four University of Tennessee women's sports teams will debut new "Summitt Blue" uniforms during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
rockytopinsider.com
Lady Vols Teams Set to Debut New ‘Summit Blue’ Jerseys
The four women’s teams representing the University of Tennessee Athletics Department will be receiving new alternate uniforms for this upcoming season. According to a press release on Thursday, the Lady Vols are set to debut new “Summit Blue” jerseys. “Four teams will debut the Summitt Blue uniforms...
indherald.com
Realignment: Could Oneida and Scott High wind up in the same basketball district? Not likely, but…
An Oneida-Scott High district pairing isn’t likely for Tennessee high school basketball’s next classification cycle, but it’s getting closer and closer to becoming a reality. When the Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association’s Board of Control meets on Monday, it will consider the reclassification plan for the cycle...
wvlt.tv
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: Reliving Michael Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — June 28, 1984. Michael Jackson’s Thriller album was sitting pretty on the Billboard charts at No. 8 some 79 weeks after its release. All six Jackson brothers, Michael included, were preparing for their Victory Tour to kick off in just over a week’s time.
More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
wkyufm.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
Comments / 0