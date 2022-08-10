ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

mikefarrellsports.com

Fact or Fiction: USC, Tennessee, Mizzou

In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. USC was No. 15 in the coaches poll and behind only Utah and Oregon so there’s some thought out there they could win the PAC 12. And with that a playoff run perhaps? Nope. Lincoln Riley is a great hire but he’s not a magician and he’s not going to turn a 4-8 football team into a playoff contender in year one. Caleb Williams, Travis Dye and Jordan Addison are great and all and they should push for 8 or 9 wins but watch how crazy the hype gets if they start 6-0 heading into Utah. And that could happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Dysfunction Opens the Door for Tennessee Laughs, Praise, and Unity

There’s some dysfunction going on with the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington over the last 24 hours or so. And Tennessee is capitalizing on it. Let’s start at the beginning. On Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. ET, The Athletic reporter Kyle Tucker posted a new quote from Kentucky head coach John Calipari while talking about his desire for the school to build a new basketball practice facility.
LEXINGTON, KY
rockytopinsider.com

Transfer Receiver ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ For Tennessee

Tennessee returns star receiver Cedric Tillman, but lost starting receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. this offseason. The Vols have plenty of in house candidates to replace the pair— Jalin Hyatt is poised to start at slot receiver — and a handful of freshmen, most notable Squirrel White, are turning heads.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Meet the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame has selected ten people to induct who have made significant impacts and contributions to East Tennessee sports. Chipper Jones, an eight-time All-Star, the 1999 National League MVP and the 2008 National League Batting Champion, will be the featured speaker at the annual induction ceremony held on August 25 at the Knoxville Convention Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Athletics asking for public input on field number redesign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White took to Twitter on Friday to ask for the public’s input on a possible Neyland Stadium field number redesign. Right now, Tennessee’s stadium sports serif-style field numbers, a bit like the New York Times typeface. Instead, the university is considering...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Western Iowa Today

Becker ready for new opportunity with Tennessee Volunteers

(Atlantic) An Atlantic athlete will compete in the SEC. UNI Track and Field transfer Craig Alan Becker has landed at Tennessee. Becker spent his freshman season with the Panthers, but entered the transfer portal immediately following the Missouri Valley Conference championships. “I continued to train. I didn’t take any time off after conference. From there I went and did three races. I did a time trial where we had official timing, so I was able to send it to coaches since it wasn’t hand timing. That’s where I ran a 1:52 which was a two second PR and was really big to get that in. I knew I could do it, because I ran it once in a split at the Drake Relays. I think that really played a role in the following race that I did. There was a mile race and I was able to run a 4:12 there. Both were big improvements from my times at UNI.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Lady Vols Teams Set to Debut New ‘Summit Blue’ Jerseys

The four women’s teams representing the University of Tennessee Athletics Department will be receiving new alternate uniforms for this upcoming season. According to a press release on Thursday, the Lady Vols are set to debut new “Summit Blue” jerseys. “Four teams will debut the Summitt Blue uniforms...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN

