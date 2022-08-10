Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
tncontentexchange.com
Traffic alert: ODOT adding curb ramps along Highway 99E in Harrisburg
Oregon Department of Transportation crews will begin a curb ramp project along Highway 99E in Harrisburg Monday, Aug. 15. According to ODOT, the project will continue through September and then start up again in December. The project aims to enhance accessibility and meet current American with Disabilities Act standards. Crews...
PennDOT posts plans online for 4 bridge replacement projects in Perry County in 2024
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has posted plans online for four bridge replacement projects slated in Perry County in 2024. The projects are currently in the design phase and construction work is expected to take place in the 2024 construction season. A digital version of the information for all four...
abc27.com
Back to-school drive held in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
abc27.com
Boil advisory in effect for parts of Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boil water advisory is in effect for portions of Shippensburg, Franklin County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from Shippensburg Borough, customers who live on the following...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on I 81 South caused traffic disruption
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A traffic disruption caused by a crash slowed traffic on Interstate 81 South near Carlisle for a time on Friday, Aug 12. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound .4 miles north of Exit 47B: PA 34 North- Hanover Street. There is a lane restriction in place.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police Troop L holding Camp Cadet
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L, which covers Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties, will be holding Camp Cadet from Sunday, Aug. 14 to Saturday. Aug. 20. The camp will be held at Camp Manatawny in Douglassville. The camp is a police-oriented summer camp for...
WGAL
Small plane headed for Myerstown, Lebanon County, crashes; Three killed
METZ, W.Va. — Three people from the Susquehanna Valley were killed in a small plane crash in West Virginia. Authorities said the plane crashed in Metz, West Virginia, which is in the northern part of the state. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine plane was flying from Indiana...
Bay Journal
Pequea Creek restoration work moves ahead in Pennsylvania
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan to restore southeastern Pennsylvania’s Pequea Creek watershed. The approval of the restoration plan means $2.2 million secured in 2021 by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Ben Cardin of Maryland can be used to begin the project. Financial aid to develop the plan came from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
abc27.com
Midstate Marker-White Hall School
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — They called themselves the Sixteeners, and in 1926 they erected a monument in Willow Park in Camp Hill. The short stone obelisk honors their alma mater, the White Hall School, one of 44 Schools for the children of Pennsylvania soldiers killed or severely wounded during the Civil War.
abc27.com
Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate...
WGAL
Woman dies in York County crash
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
local21news.com
FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
2 Multi-Vehicle Crashes On US 11 Shutter All Lanes By I-81, US 22/322: PennDOT
Two multi-vehicle crashes have closed all lanes of traffic on two stretches of US 11 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 9, authorities say. The first crash happened on US 11 Northbound between Exit: I-81 NORTH - HARRISBURG and Exit: US 22/322 WEST around 12:42 p.m., according to PennDOT's 511pa.
Small plane heading to central Pa. crashes, killing 3 aboard
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown in Lebanon County, Pa., when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.
Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video
If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
abc27.com
Parts of Cumberland County to be sprayed for mosquitoes
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Portions of Cumberland County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Thursday, Aug. 11. This is due to the presence of mosquitos who have been infected with the West Nile Virus in the area. According to a release from the North Middleton Township...
New bus line will connect Lancaster airport and Philadelphia
Lancaster, Pa. — American Airlines is partnering with Landline to provide a "luxury motorcoach" that connects the Lancaster Airport (LNS) with the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), with services set to launch Aug. 16. According to Landline CEO David Sunde, the service works like any other connecting flight only instead of a plane it's a bus. "They're booking their travel all the way to their destination," Sunde said. "The Landline connection...
WGAL
Van rear-ends pickup truck in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The...
Tractor trailer "stuck" on bridge in Union County
A tractor trailer tried to cross the one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck. This one-lane bridge crossing White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15. The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.
