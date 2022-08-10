ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Names Six Team Captains For 2022 Season

Ohio State announced on Saturday evening that quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, tight end Cade Stover, defensive end Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams have been named team captains by their peers. This marks the second straight year that Babb has earned the honor, while...
