Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
kiowacountypress.net
Governor Polis announces judicial appointment to the Larimer County Court
Colorado Governor Jared Polis has appointed Jenny L. Lopez Filkins to the Larimer County Court in the 8th Judicial District. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Mary Joan Berenato and is effective September 16, 2022. Lopez Filkins is a Senior Assistant City Attorney for the City...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Louisville Chamber of Commerce leader resigns
Less than a year after taking the job as the Louisville Chamber of Commerce executive director, Amber Thiel has stepped down, the organization said this week in an email to its members. Thiel was hired last September to succeed Shelley Angell, who retired in 2021 after a quarter-century at the...
Denver's STAR board says they're being pushed out of program they launched
Members of Denver’s STAR (Support Team Assisted Response) Community Advisory Committee are sharing concerns that they’re being pushed out of the program they helped launch.
PLANetizen
Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants
The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
Aurora ministry leaders hold back to school prayer gathering
Pastor Rico Wint with the Purpose Center in Aurora organized a prayer gathering before school starts in the district this week. "Last year, there was a shooting we had a prayer in response to that. So before we were responding, we wanted to be proactive and we wanted to pray before," Wint told CBS4. Wint organized the community prayer gathering after the shooting outside Aurora Central High School in November of 2021. "We're just covering our children in prayer," Wint said. "They need to now that someone cares. And, we care more than just the football games, and basketball games. We care about them as an entire person."Wint invited Aurora Police, as well as, ministers from several churches, community leaders, and Aurora families to the gathering. The Purpose Center is a church which started four-and-a-half years ago. The mission is Jesus, People, Purpose. "We introduce people to Jesus. Let people know they're connected...we're community, and push people toward Godly purpose, and their assignment in the world," Wint explained. "We're tools in the hands of God, that's what I believe."
Westword
Gary Shapiro on Decision to Retire After Almost Forty Years at 9News
Gary Shapiro, anchor of 9News's ultra-successful morning-news broadcast, just announced his decision to retire in December after nearly four decades at the station, and he admits that schedule hasn't been easy. "It's a brutal shift," he notes. "You really have to love what you do. Luckily, I did love what...
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
Colorado voters to decide on free school meals this fall
This November, Colorado voters will have a chance to give students in every public school free, nutritious meals if they are willing to reduce tax breaks for wealthier Coloradans to pay for it.
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
coloradopols.com
KBB Fails Again: Last Thing Republicans Need Is “Party Unity”
As Colorado Newsline’s Sara Wilson reports, yesterday most of the upper slate of Colorado Republican candidates up for election this November came together for a rally to showcase their united front going into the 2022 midterm elections–a redux of the original much-maligned “Commitment to Colorado” rally one year ago organized by Colorado Republican Party chair Kristi Burton Brown at a Denver gas station.
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch
Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
Denver makes top 20 worst traffic cities
Sitting in traffic can be an intensely frustrating experience, and some cities are worse than others. Using data from the 2021 Global Traffic Scorecard, Routific ranks the worst cities for American traffic.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In Colorado (Hotels, Airbnbs, & Cabins)
Colorado is home to gorgeous snowy mountains, dense forests, and fresh outdoor air. Best known for its luxury ski resorts, it is the perfect location for a romantic retreat. There are plenty of beautiful towns and high-end resorts throughout Colorado. Couples can choose from many suitable options when visiting including the Oxford Hotel, Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, and Four Seasons Vail. Ski villages, mountains, and parks offer ample opportunities for bonding together amongst nature. When it comes to romantic vacations, Colorado is the ideal destination.
Summit Daily News
Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015
Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, the owner of multiple restaurants in Summit County including Sauce on the Blue in Silverthorne, said people aren’t spending as much money at all of his restaurant locations this summer. “Tickets themselves are lower,” he said.
5280.com
Colorado’s Most Iconic Foods, Ranked
There may be nothing that screams “Colorado!” more than green chile, preferably smothered on a breakfast burrito. Except maybe fried bull testicles. Or our namesake Denver omelet. OK, so there’s debate over the Colorado-iest food of them all, but at least we’ve got options. Here, eight of the foods that best symbolize the Centennial State, ranked on a scale of one to 10.
9News
Fishing phony? Colorado state Sen. Bennet's ad sparks media controversy
The ad got national media attention, prompting the question: What makes a real Colorado man? The answer, apparently, is a fishing license.
King Soopers host first ever farmer's market
Colorado farmers and other vendors were on display at the King Soopers in Parker. This is the first time that King Soopers has hosted a farmers market. There were free samples, face painting, and cooking demonstrations. "At King Soopers, we're committed to supporting local," said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers & City Market.King Soopers made a donation to Parker Task Force, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. They received $5,000, and 50 pallets of fresh produce to feed families in the Parker community. "Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission is really important to us. We know right now that about 33 percent of Coloradans are struggling with hunger, and we want to be apart of the solution," Trowbridge added. In addition to farmer's market, King Soopers held a corporate tradition, the annual corn shucking competition. Champions from 10 districts across the state competed to see who could shuck the most corn in the shortest amount of time. The Grand Prize winner gets a trophy and $500.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora lawmakers mowing down new lawns, golf courses with water conservation proposal
AURORA | New homes with lush front yards may soon become a rarity in Aurora, under a sweeping water conservation proposal by Mayor Mike Coffman that comes as staffers recommend the city enact even tighter restrictions on watering in 2023. “This proposal recognizes that the easy water rights in Colorado...
