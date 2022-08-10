Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Stryker Lake Water Supply Corp. board walks out of meeting, customers looking for answers
NOTE: This story is about the Stryker Lake Water Supply Corporation, not Lake Striker or the New Concord Water System. The Lake Stryker Water Supply water is pumped from deep wells, not the lake, and they only provide water on the west side of the lake. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Last month we brought […]
KLTV
City of Tyler Fire Administration holds open house for larger, renovated building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After being in their old building for 33 years, the City of Tyler Fire Administration is in a newly renovated space and today the public got to see it for the first time. The building on Front Street was built in 1961 and has had a...
KLTV
Renovations on Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center nearing completion
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Renovations on Broughton Recreation Center in Longview are nearing completion. Crews are currently working on items for the building’s interior such as painting, gym flooring, and equipment. The exterior work is close to complete. Some remaining work includes completing the parking lot, landscaping, and curb and gutter work.
Tyler Water announces plans to increase monthly bills, change how they charge
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city announced Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) plans to change how customers are charged, no longer subsidizing the first 2,000 gallons in favor of charging for total water use. If approved, TWU customers will see an increase of about $20 to their monthly bill. “There is never an easy time to […]
KLTV
‘Flushable’ wipes can create costly problems for cities and homeowners
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement "Home Sweet Texas," at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards.
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months.
PHOTOS: Gas leak in Gladewater caused road closures, partial evacuation
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – About 15 homes were evacuated on Friday after a gas leak caused road closures on Lee Street including Willow and Briar Cove in Gladewater, according to officials. The gas line was hit by contract crews according to Gladewater Fire who said the leak resulted in a partial neighborhood evacuation. Officials said […]
KLTV
Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members including city officials, donors, family, and friends celebrated the grand reopening of The Texas African American Museum. The first phase of the renovations have been completed thanks to anonymous donations, an interest loan, and fundraisers such as the Texas Juneteenth Pageant. The building was...
Bus drivers at Longview ISD run routes, meet students before school year
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – To prepare for the new school year, Longview ISD bus drivers visited the homes of the pre-k to 3rd grade students Saturday to clarify pick up and drop off locations for the upcoming school year. “I think it’s a great idea,” said one Longview ISD parent. “That way the parents and […]
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Troup
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Troup Community Public Water Systems due to a line break. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
East Texas school districts’ policies on cellphones brings up safety concerns
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In 2022, the back to school shopping list seems to include a cellphone. Lynette Aguilar is the Vice President and General Manager of AT&T North Texas. “So the majority of kids have a smartphone of their own by the time they’re 11 at this point,” she said. Some parents want their […]
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
KLTV
Fire on Due Road in Trinity County flares up
Director Paul Christman talks about the goal of the facility in helping children. Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview.
Spring Hill ISD's new school year begins with additional safety measures in place
LONGVIEW, Texas — The start of a new school year continues for many school districts across East Texas. Spring Hill Primary School had its first day of school Thursday with about 500 new and returning students on campus. "We're excited to see our new kiddos, those new and those...
Longview ISD teachers receive $1.8 million in checks during convocation
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD held their convocation for teachers on Friday. Cyndi Bracy teaches Texas History at Judson Middle School in Longview and says this is a big day for staff. “This is just an opportunity for all of us to be together and celebrate each other. Today, we’re recognizing all of our […]
KLTV
Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
KTRE
Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months
The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools.
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
KLTV
Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Getting removed from an abusive home is a bleak and scary time for any child, and one East Texas city is about to get a new shelter to help ease the transition into foster care. With an inspection by state officials, the final touches are being...
Celebrating East Texas Black Business Owners In August
Did you know that August was "Black Business Month"?. Throughout the history of this country, its been proven that African Americans have had a tougher time starting a business due to lack of education, financing from banks and a myriad of other factors. But thankfully over the last few years we've begun to see change in the marketplace as more and more African Americans are starting their businesses and pursuing the path of financial independence.
