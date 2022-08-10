Read full article on original website
Palm Beach County opens 180th school
The 180th school in the School District of Palm Beach County opens to students Wednesday in Boca Raton. Blue Lake Elementary School is located on Military Trail across from Lynn University and next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School. It is the first new school to open since Everglades...
New school year brings few bus issues and delays, Palm Beach County leaders say
There have been two crashes in two days involving Palm Beach County school buses, but as far as the bus schedules and dealing with a driver shortage, school district leaders said things have gone fairly smoothly. There are 100 fewer bus routes this year in the School District of Palm...
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
Palm Beach County kids go back to school: See the excitement, nerves (and new shoes!)
Nearly 165,000 students were expected to attend classes across 180 Palm Beach County district-run schools Wednesday morning on the first day of school. With them, they brought expectations for the new year and challenges to overcome after two school years marred by the coronavirus pandemic. Masks and COVID vaccinations are optional for students and...
Perfect Inspections: 23 Palm Beach County restaurants got top scores
Perfect inspections For the weeks of August 1 through 7, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants: The Cuban Cafe, 3350 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton ...
Lake Worth students to receive school supplies after successful first day in class
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Cheers rang out across the Barton Elementary Cafeteria in Lake Worth Beach Thursday morning. That's because on this second day of school, the students are getting 1,200 backpacks filled with supplies. More than 1,200 students will receive new backpacks full of school supplies at Barton...
This kindergarten learning program is the first-of-its kind in Florida
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A new language program in Palm Beach County is the first of its kind in Florida. At Rolling Green Elementary in the School District of Palm Beach County, a teacher is now instructing students in both English and Haitian Creole. Deputy Superintendent Ed Tierney met...
Mandalay Farms in Palm Beach County features exotic animals
An animal farm in Palm Beach County is helping those with developmental differences and at-risk youth. It's not open to the public but sells memberships to fuel its philanthropic efforts. If Noah needed to build a modern-day arc, he'd start at Mandalay Farms. "I grew up in Orlando. I used...
Palm Beach Co. students receive up-close education on sharks
It’s been an active summer with more headlines about shark sightings, encounters and victims who were bitten. Florida has not been the only state gaining attention. The northeast United States has seen a number of incidents as well. To understand their behavior — why they are here and where...
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
Best of Boca 2022: City & News
Finally, the world woke up, put on its shoes and walked outside again. Boca and Delray and the region were back in business, and we made it a year to celebrate. Here’s what happened, who made the news and why we think we live in the best South Florida place there is.
5 housing workshops scheduled in Fort Pierce for residents
Upcoming housing workshops in Fort Pierce are available to residents who are struggling with housing costs, facing eviction or looking to buy their first home. The city of Fort Pierce partnered with Florida Rural Legal Services to present five upcoming housing workshops and expand its Rapid Rehousing Program. Starting next...
Palm Beach County teachers stock classrooms with supplies for students in need
There are less than 24 hours to go until thousands of Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast teachers open up their classrooms for the new school year. But making sure they are fully stocked with all the supplies they need is no easy feat, especially with rising prices and inflation.
New project will bring homes, restaurants to Palm Beach Gardens
More housing and a new town center with dining, hotels and a grocery store will soon be under construction in Palm Beach Gardens. The sounds of construction at Avenir, located at Northlake and Coconut boulevards, are breathing new life into the rural area. "It'll give the people a lot more...
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
New Boca Raton elementary school will combat crowding nearby. Take a look inside
BOCA RATON — More than a dozen cabinets were assembled and rolled through the front doors Monday morning at Palm Beach County's newest school: Blue Lake Elementary. Crews were preparing for Wednesday, when 697 students, 53 teachers and even more staff members will make the same trek into the three-story elementary school for the start of...
Broward superintendent prepares for new school year amid new laws, teacher shortage
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It has been a year since Vickie L. Cartwright became interim superintendent of Broward County Public Schools. In February, the school board gave her the job permanently. Cartwright, who earned a doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi, took over as superintendent as the measures...
Pompano Beach couple speak out after learning about $75 rent hike in middle of apartment lease
(WSVN) - South Florida renters have been hit hard with rent hikes as their leases expire, but one couple called 7 Investigates after they were told their rent was being raised in the middle of their lease. Here is 7’s Kevin Ozebek. Marc and Bianca Castellano have a lot...
Teen missing from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
Funeral for former Boca Raton mayor to be held Thursday
Funeral services for a former mayor of Boca Raton will happen Wednesday. Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, died on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer's Disease.
