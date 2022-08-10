ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

Palm Beach County opens 180th school

The 180th school in the School District of Palm Beach County opens to students Wednesday in Boca Raton. Blue Lake Elementary School is located on Military Trail across from Lynn University and next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School. It is the first new school to open since Everglades...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County kids go back to school: See the excitement, nerves (and new shoes!)

Nearly 165,000 students were expected to attend classes across 180 Palm Beach County district-run schools Wednesday morning on the first day of school. With them, they brought expectations for the new year and challenges to overcome after two school years marred by the coronavirus pandemic.  Masks and COVID vaccinations are optional for students and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Education
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

Mandalay Farms in Palm Beach County features exotic animals

An animal farm in Palm Beach County is helping those with developmental differences and at-risk youth. It's not open to the public but sells memberships to fuel its philanthropic efforts. If Noah needed to build a modern-day arc, he'd start at Mandalay Farms. "I grew up in Orlando. I used...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Maguire
wflx.com

Palm Beach Co. students receive up-close education on sharks

It’s been an active summer with more headlines about shark sightings, encounters and victims who were bitten. Florida has not been the only state gaining attention. The northeast United States has seen a number of incidents as well. To understand their behavior — why they are here and where...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
FLORIDA STATE
bocamag.com

Best of Boca 2022: City & News

Finally, the world woke up, put on its shoes and walked outside again. Boca and Delray and the region were back in business, and we made it a year to celebrate. Here’s what happened, who made the news and why we think we live in the best South Florida place there is.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

5 housing workshops scheduled in Fort Pierce for residents

Upcoming housing workshops in Fort Pierce are available to residents who are struggling with housing costs, facing eviction or looking to buy their first home. The city of Fort Pierce partnered with Florida Rural Legal Services to present five upcoming housing workshops and expand its Rapid Rehousing Program. Starting next...
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Art#School Board#Lynn University#Verde K 8 School
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cw34.com

Teen missing from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy