washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Spirit Halloween store now open in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, WI – It is August and already the Halloween-themed store is open in Washington County. Spirit Halloween is in the former Pier One, 1225 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. There are 17 Spirit Halloween stores in Wisconsin. The store in Fond du Lac is in...
Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Moose Lodge 1398 Sociable Bike and Car Night Benefit is Wednesday, August 17
West Bend, Wi – Moose Lodge 1398, 1721 Chestnut Street, West Bend will be hosting a benefit “Sociable Bike and Car Night” on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Entry to the event is free and open to the general public. All donations...
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale
The mansion was built 1891.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Healthy male/female volunteers sought for new Quest study at Spaulding Clinical
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, is offering the Quest Study for healthy male and female volunteers which involves 1 in-house stay, lasting 19 days/18 nights, 2 outpatient visits and 1 follow up phone call. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy...
milwaukeemag.com
Why Call it College Avenue When There’s No College Nearby?
In the waning years of the 19th century, Milwaukee’s civic leaders envisioned a center of higher education near Lake Michigan, just outside the city limits. The southern city limits. The main east-west street leading to Downer College’s planned south side campus, Town Line Road, came to be known as...
Milwaukee County, 1858 Map (includes land owner names)
Milwaukee County, 1858 Map (includes land owner names) https://preview.redd.it/9lt70i3a8yg91.jpg?width=2000&format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=fe39648d201b07dc06c3ab14a09295f9e6a3b26d * Location: Milwaukee County, Wisconsin * Year: 1858 * Zoom In On Map Details: [https://tedsvintageart.com/lp-dyn/full-screen-zoom-v1/?sku=3464](https://tedsvintageart.com/lp-dyn/full-screen-zoom-v1/?sku=3464)from tedsvintagemaps.
Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend, creating 150 jobs
Milwaukee Tool celebrated the grand opening of its newest manufacturing plant in West Bend on Wednesday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg – Experienced injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) is a law firm of three experienced injury lawyers. We have a single office in Washington County, although we try cases statewide. Injury law is all we do. The three of us live and have raised our families in...
Milwaukee's The Hop streetcar extension loses out on federal grant
Proponents hoped the $33 million extension would be included in the latest round of transportation awards from the federal government. But it didn't make the cut.
nbc15.com
Dodge County Fair offers new schedule, variety of entertainment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Make way for fun times at the Dodge County Fair!. The Dodge County Fair kicks off Aug 17 and runs all the way through Aug. 21. It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival games and more. Wristbands...
Milwaukee leaders fed up with former Northridge Mall issues
The former Northridge Mall has been vacant for nearly 20 years. The City of Milwaukee issued a demolition order in 2019, but it has faced legal challenges from the property owner.
Kenosha, Racine see different results on referendums to fund public safety
In Racine, the referendum was voted down with 56% of voters opposing it. In Kenosha, the referendum was passed with 53% of voters in support of it.
ozaukeepress.com
Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities
Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall
I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash near Fond Du Lac and Congress
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a car was traveling west on Fond Du Lac and was turning left when another car traveling east collided with the car.
Comments / 0