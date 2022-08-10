Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Chicago physician outlines how Illinois is trying solve its doctor shortage
The Illinois General Assembly is making an effort to address the shortage of doctors in Illinois. Dr. Rupak Parikh, the CEO of Advanced Rehabilitation Care, said foreign medical graduates don’t have an easy path to practicing in Illinois.
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability
Many formerly incarcerated people struggle to find employment because of the stigma of a criminal record. To help, one organization is offering cash The post Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability appeared first on South Side Weekly.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Public Schools CEO addresses teacher shortage, back-to-school health concerns
CHICAGO - The countdown is on until the school year begins in Chicago. In less than two weeks, Chicago Public Schools students will return to the classroom. The CEO of CPS spoke Wednesday about parents’ concerns and the preparations ahead for the new year. Pedro Martinez acknowledged there are...
Latinos Don’t Benefit From The Economic Prosperity They Create
Latinos make solid and consistent contributions to Illinois’ population and labor force. Were it not for Latinos, the state’s population and workforce would have contracted. The group contributed more than $97 billion to Chicago’s economy from 2010-2018, according to the recently released 2022 Chicago Metro Latino GDP Report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?
CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
More than dozen workers fired from medical center, claim wrongful termination
Local healthcare workers claim wrongful termination and the medical center that let them go claims that they had to follow the law. Alivio Medical Center said in a statement that concerning employment matters, they must adhere to applicable laws.
Cook County awards nearly $75 million towards gun violence prevention
Cook County has awarded nearly $75 million in federal dollars toward gun violence prevention. This new grant initiative was launched as a direct response to the increased levels of gun violence experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
blockclubchicago.org
A Woman Is Suing A West Side Hospital, Saying It Partially Sterilized Her Without Consent
NORTH LAWNDALE — A woman has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against a West Side hospital, saying doctors conducted a sterilization procedure on her without her consent last year. Lourdes Maldonado filed the lawsuit in June against Mount Sinai Hospital in North Lawndale in Cook County Circuit Court. Doctors...
RELATED PEOPLE
nypressnews.com
White Wheaton pastor, who spoke out about social justice issues, leaving church to spread message
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) — Reverend Doctor Jay Moses is packing up after seven years at Hope Presbyterian Church in Wheaton. “I feel a call to go to a different community and bring my gifts there. I think when you are in a community you plant the seeds, you water them, you help them grow and then you have to give them to somebody else,” he said.
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
wmay.com
State Police Reveal Data On FOID Card Denials, Revocations
Illinois State Police have stepped up FOID card denials and revocations based upon findings of a “clear and present danger,” even though overall denials and revocations are down sharply compared to last year. State police implemented a revised standard last month on the “clear and present danger” designation…...
South Suburban Community Group Donates School Supply Shopping Trip to Local School Districts
Photo: From left, Eric Bassette and his wife, Annette, founders of Making Disciples Boys Mentoring Program, Rebecca Dixon, Matteson School District 162 assistant director of special education, Jaimie Goodley, District 162 director of special education, Ronneisha Hunt, a fourth grade teacher at Woodgate Elementary School in Matteson, Deena Miller, a Woodgate kindergarten teacher and Vincent Payne, principal of Woodgate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz calls for immediate extradition of MOA shooting suspects
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday he is prepared to immediately extradite two individuals suspected of the August 4 shooting at the Mall of America. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will coordinate to ensure the swift extradition of Shamar Lark and Rashad May, who were apprehended Thursday afternoon in Chicago, back to Minnesota.
Loyola University Might Turn Part Of Closed St. Ignatius Church Into Dorms, But Neighbors Are Wary
ROGERS PARK — With the 113-year-old St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers Park newly closed as part of a merger, neighbors are pushing for the campus to be used to help the neighborhood. And some are pushing back against a plan for part of it to be used for...
Police officials keep raising red flags about end of cash bail in Illinois
Suburban police chiefs are speaking out about serious concerns they have over the state law that eliminates cash bai. WBBM Newsradio Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Bud Billiken Parade: Largest African American parade in US returns to South Side
After a smaller version last year due to the pandemic, this year's festivities will feature dozens of marching bands, dance groups and drill teams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vfpress.news
Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants
A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
Alderman files ordinance to prevent changes to Chicago's Soldier Field stadium
100 years ago Thursday was the groundbreaking for the Municipal Grant Park Stadium, later renamed Soldier Field on November 11, 1925, in honor of US soldiers who died in combat during World War I.
959theriver.com
Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city. The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers. Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP. Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.
Initiative boards up more than 300 abandoned homes in Harvey
The South Suburban Public Safety Initiative has now boarded up over 300 abandoned homes in Harvey.
Comments / 4