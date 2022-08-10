ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?

CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Sarah Perry
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

State Police Reveal Data On FOID Card Denials, Revocations

Illinois State Police have stepped up FOID card denials and revocations based upon findings of a “clear and present danger,” even though overall denials and revocations are down sharply compared to last year. State police implemented a revised standard last month on the “clear and present danger” designation…...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Chicago Defender

South Suburban Community Group Donates School Supply Shopping Trip to Local School Districts

Photo: From left, Eric Bassette and his wife, Annette, founders of Making Disciples Boys Mentoring Program, Rebecca Dixon, Matteson School District 162 assistant director of special education, Jaimie Goodley, District 162 director of special education, Ronneisha Hunt, a fourth grade teacher at Woodgate Elementary School in Matteson, Deena Miller, a Woodgate kindergarten teacher and Vincent Payne, principal of Woodgate.
MATTESON, IL
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz calls for immediate extradition of MOA shooting suspects

(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday he is prepared to immediately extradite two individuals suspected of the August 4 shooting at the Mall of America. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will coordinate to ensure the swift extradition of Shamar Lark and Rashad May, who were apprehended Thursday afternoon in Chicago, back to Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
vfpress.news

Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants

A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
COOK COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city. The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers. Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP. Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.
CHICAGO, IL

