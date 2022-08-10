Caution from universities in making offers ahead of A-level results day suggests they are confident students will make the grade, Ucas has said in the run-up to what could be one of the most competitive years for courses.Some UK universities had just a handful or no courses at all available through the clearing process a week before the date that pupils will find out their results.A PA news agency sample of 130 of the UK’s largest higher education providers showed just over 23,000 courses with vacancies for students living in England were available on the Ucas clearing site as of...

EDUCATION ・ 1 HOUR AGO