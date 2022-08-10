IFFD to conduct live burn structure training Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting live burn training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot on Thursday from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You may see light smoke and flames coming from the structure off and on throughout the day.

The department has been using the donated structure for training purposes over the past couple of weeks.

“This particular training is the culmination of a ten-week recruit academy and is an opportunity for our newest recruits to learn how to safely and efficiently fight fires in a controlled and supervised environment,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. “We extend a thank you to the property owner for donating the structure,” adds Hammon.

If you have a structure that is scheduled to be torn down and are willing to donate it to the department for training, contact Station 1 Headquarters at (208) 612-8495.

