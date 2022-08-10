ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

IFFD to conduct live burn structure training Thursday

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting live burn training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot on Thursday from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You may see light smoke and flames coming from the structure off and on throughout the day.

The department has been using the donated structure for training purposes over the past couple of weeks.

“This particular training is the culmination of a ten-week recruit academy and is an opportunity for our newest recruits to learn how to safely and efficiently fight fires in a controlled and supervised environment,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. “We extend a thank you to the property owner for donating the structure,” adds Hammon.

If you have a structure that is scheduled to be torn down and are willing to donate it to the department for training, contact Station 1 Headquarters at (208) 612-8495.

Idaho State Journal

'BEST PARADE EVER': Details released on first Gate City Veterans Day parade in eight decades

POCATELLO — Members of each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, classic sports cars and a possible flyover from at least two A-10 Thunderbolts are just a few events organizers have planned for the first Veterans Day parade in Pocatello since the World War II era. Richard Hollingsworth, District 7 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said he and several other committee members are pulling out all the stops to make this Veterans Day special, particularly for the significant number of local veterans whose...
POCATELLO, ID
