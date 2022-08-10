Read full article on original website
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
valleynewslive.com
‘Definitely a problem here’: Drug overdoses on the rise in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While this past weekend’s three overdose deaths is a spike in the numbers, local leaders in Cass County are stating that it is a growing problem. Reminding the public there are resources available for those struggling with drug addiction. “We know that all...
valleynewslive.com
Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Police responding to Facebook posts referencing suspicious activity
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police are warning the public about a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a South Grand Forks neighborhood. Police say that some of the information is true, but some of it is not. Police say they had...
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant
7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks. That man is Jonathan Minera. GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE STANFORD ROAD TO ALLOW CREWS TO MOVE FURNITURE INTO A NEW DEVELOPMENT ON MONDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews announced that Stanford Road will be closed for two blocks from University Ave. north from August 15 to the 18 and again from August 22 to 24. Stanford Rd. will be open from August 19 to the 21. The sidewalk on the west side of Stanford Rd. will remain open during the road closure.
valleynewslive.com
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say investigators conducted an excavation after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who was reported missing in 1996 may have been buried under a Grand Forks home. The excavation was conducted on Tuesday, August 9, at a home in...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A GUN
On Sunday, August 13, 2022, several officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival, officers secured two adult males who were involved in a physical altercation. A .22-caliber revolver handgun was recovered at the scene. It was determined no shots had been fired. One man...
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
