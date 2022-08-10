ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
BAGLEY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Crookston, MN
Education
Crookston, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Crookston, MN
DL-Online

Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant

7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks. That man is Jonathan Minera. GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A GUN

On Sunday, August 13, 2022, several officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival, officers secured two adult males who were involved in a physical altercation. A .22-caliber revolver handgun was recovered at the scene. It was determined no shots had been fired. One man...
GRAND FORKS, ND
US News and World Report

North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy