ASHEBORO, N.C. — At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to a welfare check on Cable Creek Rd. in Asheboro. Upon arrival, a male subject exited the residence with a firearm, only to briefly retreat back into the residence. He then fled on foot, with the weapon, from the residence while additional units were in route to assist. A perimeter was established and residents within a mile radius were alerted by Randolph Communication’s community notification system that the Sheriff’s Office was searching for an armed subject in the area, giving a description and warning to use caution.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO