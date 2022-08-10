ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

Winston-Salem State of Emergency to Remain

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mayor Allen Joines said today that he intends to keep in place the state of emergency that he declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes despite Gov. Roy Cooper's plan to lift his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Plaza West Apartment Fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to assist with a fire at Plaza West Apartments. Officers found the building clouded with smoke as the Winston-Salem Fire Department also responded promptly. Offices stood by to assist with scene security and crowd control. Any questions at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Police Respond to Old Greensboro Road Shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday at 9:20 p.m., Winston-Salem Police arrived at a local hospital, where a gunshot wound victim was dropped off. Officers determined the crime scene was located at the intersection of Old Greensboro Rd and Barbara Jane Ave. The victim, Tyrese Keyshawn McCrae, was treated for non life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. The investigation is still ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
abc45.com

Wanted Man Found in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On August 10, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, in reference to a welfare check. While in route, deputies were informed that a subject at the residence, Charles Nicholas Doss, had three outstanding orders for arrest and also was wanted in Virginia for felony grand larceny with full extradition.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Juvenile Injured in Lexington Shooting

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Just past noon on Thursday, Lexington Police responded to reported gunshots near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. After arrival, it was reported that a juvenile was also being treated for non-life threatening injuries at the local hospital. After the initial investigation, Lexington Police located the suspected...
LEXINGTON, NC
abc45.com

WC/FCS and law enforcement train on new response protocol

Winston,-Salem, NC — Local educators and law enforcement gathered in Winston-Salem this morning for a day-long training on crisis situations. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will begin using the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) developed by the "I Love U Guys" Foundation in the 2022-23 school year. SRP is used in response...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson
abc45.com

Juvenile Recovering after Shooting

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police responded to a shots fire call near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. After arriving at the scene police were informed that the victim of the shooting was already transported to a local hospital facing non-life threatening injuries. Lexington Police did arrest Zquarius Parker and...
LEXINGTON, NC
abc45.com

Officer Involved Shooting in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to a welfare check on Cable Creek Rd. in Asheboro. Upon arrival, a male subject exited the residence with a firearm, only to briefly retreat back into the residence. He then fled on foot, with the weapon, from the residence while additional units were in route to assist. A perimeter was established and residents within a mile radius were alerted by Randolph Communication’s community notification system that the Sheriff’s Office was searching for an armed subject in the area, giving a description and warning to use caution.
ASHEBORO, NC
abc45.com

16 families displaced after over night fire

Winston-Salem — A Fire broke out at the Plaza apartments in Winston-Salem, leaving several families displaced. The Winston-Salem Fire department said this fire left 16 families displaced and it took about 26 minutes to put the fire out. One resident said last night was terrifying. Joan Vernon said she...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Medical Issue#Wake Forest Athletics#Niles Fleet
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Randolph County Stolen Truck Discovery

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On August 3, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located a stolen truck at the residence of Jacob Taylor Yow on Old NC Hwy 13. An inventory of the vehicle, resulted in other stolen items being located. The suspects and the vehicle...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Arrest Made in Asheboro Stolen Camper

ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 13, Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located property (camper) on Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, that had been reported stolen on June 25th from the Osborn Mill Rd. area of Asheboro. Evidence was collected and it was returned to the owner.
ASHEBORO, NC
abc45.com

Local law enforcement helps prepare kids for new school year

Winston-Salem, NC — Throughout the day on Friday, Winston-Salem police officers and volunteers drove around the city helping to prepare children in the community for the return of school. For the fifth year, a partnership between the Winston-Salem Police Department and Winston-Salem Police Foundation is helping kids in the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy