abc45.com
Winston-Salem State of Emergency to Remain
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mayor Allen Joines said today that he intends to keep in place the state of emergency that he declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes despite Gov. Roy Cooper's plan to lift his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
abc45.com
Greensboro Swarm, Holiday Inn Greensboro Airport, Partner for Open Tryouts
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced Friday that the 2022 Open Tryouts will be presented by the Holiday Inn Greensboro Airport. The tryouts are scheduled for Saturday, September 17, at the UNC Greensboro Kaplan Center for Wellness. “We are...
abc45.com
Plaza West Apartment Fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to assist with a fire at Plaza West Apartments. Officers found the building clouded with smoke as the Winston-Salem Fire Department also responded promptly. Offices stood by to assist with scene security and crowd control. Any questions at...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Police Respond to Old Greensboro Road Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday at 9:20 p.m., Winston-Salem Police arrived at a local hospital, where a gunshot wound victim was dropped off. Officers determined the crime scene was located at the intersection of Old Greensboro Rd and Barbara Jane Ave. The victim, Tyrese Keyshawn McCrae, was treated for non life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. The investigation is still ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident.
abc45.com
Wanted Man Found in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On August 10, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, in reference to a welfare check. While in route, deputies were informed that a subject at the residence, Charles Nicholas Doss, had three outstanding orders for arrest and also was wanted in Virginia for felony grand larceny with full extradition.
abc45.com
Juvenile Injured in Lexington Shooting
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Just past noon on Thursday, Lexington Police responded to reported gunshots near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. After arrival, it was reported that a juvenile was also being treated for non-life threatening injuries at the local hospital. After the initial investigation, Lexington Police located the suspected...
abc45.com
Crisis In The Classroom: Virtual programs, homeschooling in the Triad
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Returning to the classroom is on the minds of many families, but there are still some Triad school districts who are offering the virtual academy. Some parents are even moving in the direction of homeschooling. If the pandemic has shown us anything, it's that students...
abc45.com
WC/FCS and law enforcement train on new response protocol
Winston,-Salem, NC — Local educators and law enforcement gathered in Winston-Salem this morning for a day-long training on crisis situations. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will begin using the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) developed by the "I Love U Guys" Foundation in the 2022-23 school year. SRP is used in response...
abc45.com
Juvenile Recovering after Shooting
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police responded to a shots fire call near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. After arriving at the scene police were informed that the victim of the shooting was already transported to a local hospital facing non-life threatening injuries. Lexington Police did arrest Zquarius Parker and...
abc45.com
Officer Involved Shooting in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to a welfare check on Cable Creek Rd. in Asheboro. Upon arrival, a male subject exited the residence with a firearm, only to briefly retreat back into the residence. He then fled on foot, with the weapon, from the residence while additional units were in route to assist. A perimeter was established and residents within a mile radius were alerted by Randolph Communication’s community notification system that the Sheriff’s Office was searching for an armed subject in the area, giving a description and warning to use caution.
abc45.com
16 families displaced after over night fire
Winston-Salem — A Fire broke out at the Plaza apartments in Winston-Salem, leaving several families displaced. The Winston-Salem Fire department said this fire left 16 families displaced and it took about 26 minutes to put the fire out. One resident said last night was terrifying. Joan Vernon said she...
abc45.com
NBA power forward and High Point native gives back to his elementary school
High Point, NC — An NBA player with ties to the Triad stopped by his former elementary school this afternoon. Washington Wizards power forward and High Point native Anthony Gill returned to Parkview Village Elementary with World Vision USA to provide students with bookbags for the upcoming school year.
abc45.com
Two Arrested in Randolph County Stolen Truck Discovery
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On August 3, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located a stolen truck at the residence of Jacob Taylor Yow on Old NC Hwy 13. An inventory of the vehicle, resulted in other stolen items being located. The suspects and the vehicle...
abc45.com
Arrest Made in Asheboro Stolen Camper
ASHEBORO, N.C. — On July 13, Detectives with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located property (camper) on Fairview Farm Rd., Asheboro, that had been reported stolen on June 25th from the Osborn Mill Rd. area of Asheboro. Evidence was collected and it was returned to the owner.
abc45.com
Local law enforcement helps prepare kids for new school year
Winston-Salem, NC — Throughout the day on Friday, Winston-Salem police officers and volunteers drove around the city helping to prepare children in the community for the return of school. For the fifth year, a partnership between the Winston-Salem Police Department and Winston-Salem Police Foundation is helping kids in the...
