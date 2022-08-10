ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feedback wanted on final design features for climbing wall

By News Team
 3 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The first indoor rock climbing wall since 2014 in Teton County is coming to the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department (TCJPRD) as part of the Recreation Center Expansion Project, and the county is seeking feedback from the public on the final elements of the wall.

TCJPRD staff and representatives from Entre Prises Climbing, the consultant company hired by the County for designing and building the climbing wall, will be in Jackson on Tuesday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. to share their plans and pose questions to the community regarding the final design features of the climbing wall.

The public event will take place during the Jackson Hole Town Pump Summer Boulder Series, which takes place at the Teton Boulder Park located at the base of Snow King Mountain in Phil Baux Park. The public is encouraged to ask questions and provide input on the remaining design features provided by the consultants.

“We recognize that the climbing wall is a very welcomed and highly anticipated feature for the Recreation Center,” TCJPRD Director Steve Ashworth said. “We are very excited to be able to provide this amenity to the community.”

The entire Recreation Center Expansion Projected is estimated to take approximately 20 months. Construction began in late May 2022. The Recreation Center Expansion Project is funded by the 2019 Special Purpose Excise Tax. For information on construction updates and parking at the Recreation Center, visit https://engagetetoncountywy.com/B8322 .

