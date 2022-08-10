Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
OCSD will serve students free breakfast, lunch this upcoming school year
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Free school lunches for all students are becoming a thing of the past in school districts across the country after COVID-19 era school lunch waivers came to end this summer. In 2020, Congress gave the U.S. Department of Agriculture authority to issue waivers that allowed kids...
ktvo.com
OCSD hosts 2nd annual Back to School festival
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Community School District is kicking off the start of this upcoming school year with their second annual Back to School Health and Family Festival. Event organizer, Kolby Streeby, said the festival was created to make the registration process easier for parents. We know that...
ktvo.com
4 Heartland school districts to start using 4-day week this fall
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — In a few days, Heartland students will be returning to school. Some school districts will be starting their first year with a new school schedule. The Milan C-2, Bevier C-4 and Macon County R-4 districts in northeast Missouri and the Cardinal Community School District in southeast Iowa are all switching to a four-day school week this year.
ktvo.com
Vacant Adair County farmhouse burns to the ground
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri farmhouse that sits on land with a historic designation burned to the ground Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Clay Way northeast of Kirksville around 1:30 p.m. The structure, a farmhouse owned by Mike and Larry O'Brien,...
ktvo.com
Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen
SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri sheriff's office needs help finding stolen ATV
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri sheriff's department needs the public's help in locating a stolen ATV. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the red Honda 4-wheeler was stolen from the Powersville area between the dates of July 8, 2022, and August 8, 2022. The missing ATV is...
ktvo.com
Change of venue granted in Adair County commissioner's theft case
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson is facing two misdemeanor counts involving two separate alleged thefts of political campaign signs. On Wednesday, Judge Corey Ray Moon heard Thompson's request for a change of venue in one of those cases. The request was granted, and that...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri truck driver hurt when big rig overturns
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday afternoon when he wrecked his Mack truck. The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on Clark County Route A, one mile north of Fairmont. State troopers said Alan Graham, 72, of Luray, Missouri, ran his truck off the...
