KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — In a few days, Heartland students will be returning to school. Some school districts will be starting their first year with a new school schedule. The Milan C-2, Bevier C-4 and Macon County R-4 districts in northeast Missouri and the Cardinal Community School District in southeast Iowa are all switching to a four-day school week this year.

MACON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO