Cynthia Jacobson
3d ago
What has happened to society??? he luves in a barn maybe he needs help could they have ask him to do chores on the property in return for what little eletricity an extension cord would offer and yes also given todays society with extreme caution but we have to het back to jumanity he didnt deserve jail for being poor America isnt suppose to have a debtors prisons.
Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement
WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
sciotopost.com
Man Wanted for Questioning After Sheriff Find Man Dead, Arrested in Ross County
ROSS – A man who was wanted for questioning around the death of a 42-year-old man in Pike county has been arrested. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36 pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Wants Priceless Fishing Pole Back After Stolen from Porch
Chillicothe – A man called police after finding something he cant replace missing in a theft, a fishing pole. According to Chillicothe police they were called to the scene of 100 block of Brownell road in reference to a Theft complaint. Upon arrival made contact with resident who stated that between 9 am to 2 pm three fishing poles were stolen off his porch.
Multiple vehicles, garages damaged in fire at Columbus apartment building
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple vehicles, garages and carports were damaged in a fire outside a Columbus apartment building early Saturday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire said the fire at The Canterbury Apartments on Olentangy River Road near West North Broadway Street was called in around 1:30 a.m. The...
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Ohio officer lassoing highway cow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
sciotopost.com
1,300 Dollars Worth of Cigarettes Stolen from Circleville UDF Smash and Grab
Circleville – Local Police are searching for at least one smash and grab bandit after a break-in at a local gas station. On August 12, 2022, at 1:43AM the Circleville Safety Forces Communications Center received an alarm activation at the United Dairy Farmers convenience store located at 520 E. Main St. On arrival officers.
Man dies after crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
Your Radio Place
Newark man bit by Muskingum County K9 dog while chasing hit-and-run suspect
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – A Newark man who was attempting to stop another person who was allegedly fleeing from the scene of an auto hit- and-run accident was bitten by a K-9 unit from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department. During an interview on a Cleveland radio talk show ,Rover’s Morning Glory , Dan Malone claimed to have been sitting on his porch when the hit and run occurred and he began chasing after the person fleeing the scene. He stopped when he saw police but then realized they had released their K-9. “I took off after him and long story short, I was the one who paid the price and got eaten for it,” said Malone.
Ironton Tribune
Bad deal — People facing fines after haulers dump trash on side of the road
When it could end up with you facing jail time and fines because of the person you hired to do a job for you. That’s why Seth Summers, the enforcement officer for the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District, is warning people about using the services of people on Facebook Marketplace offering to haul off your trash at a low price.
WSAZ
Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
WHIZ
Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust
A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
sciotopost.com
Breaking Crash In Downtown Circleville
Circleville – A two car crash has occurred in Downtown Circleville around 1 pm. Two vehicles crashed in the area of 122 South Court street. On the scene two vehicle are involved and one person is hurt.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
sunny95.com
Man dies when car drives into quarry
COLUMBUS – A man was killed early Thursday when police say he lost control of his car and drove into a quarry on the West Side. The man, whose name was not released pending notification of his family, was driving westbound on W. 5th Avenue in a 1998 Toyota Avalon just before 2:45 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle as it approached the T-shaped intersection with McKinley Avenue, Sgt. Eric Moore of the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit said.
Columbus police arrest woman accused of killing her husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been arrested on charges she killed her 64-year-old husband by punching him repeatedly. On July 4, Harry A. Gaines, 64, and Dana K. Colbert, 39, were seen by witnesses in their home at the 2800 block of Grasmere Avenue when Colbert pushed Gaines down, causing his head […]
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
WHIZ
Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio-The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Perry county involving a motorcycle and a semi. It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 555 in Bearfield Township. The Lancaster Post reports that 55-year-old Jerry Ruwoldt of Ohio City was riding his motorcycle north...
Records: Columbus woman charged with husband's murder after repeatedly punching him
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman whose husband died earlier this month from injuries that caused bleeding on the brain is now charged with his death. Dana Colbert is charged with murder in connection to the death of Harry Gaines, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said...
