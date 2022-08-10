Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
✏️KSAT Kids: It’s back to class for many area school districts; some ways for families to beat the heat 🥵
Hello parents, teachers and students! How did you enjoy your summer?. It’s that time again! As kids head back to class, KSAT Kids is also officially back after a summer-long hiatus. Earlier this week, several area school districts began their new school year and KSAT 12 was there to...
Volunteers prepare more than 2,000 school supply kits for Edgewood ISD, Southwest ISD teachers
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers filled the Medio Creek Elementary School gym Saturday morning to assemble supply kits for thousands of teachers in Southwest San Antonio. The United Way Write Start Project is an annual back to school initiative aimed at supporting educators. "We know that every year teachers are...
KSAT 12
SCUCISD students excited for return to class as parents try to qualm lingering fears
SCHERTZ, Texas – Thursday was the first day of school for students in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District, which means summer is officially over. The day is an exciting day, but for many families, there are still some lingering concerns about safety in light of the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
news4sanantonio.com
Northside ISD is on the hunt for more substitute teachers
SAN ANTONIO – The largest school district in the city, Northside Independent School District, is looking to hire more substitute teachers. Like many districts, Northside ISD is dealing with an ongoing teacher shortage. That's where substitutes can help fill the gap. Northside ISD has positions open for all different...
Southside ISD's Heritage Elementary jumps from F to A-rating in three years
SAN ANTONIO — After notching consecutive C-ratings in the last few years, Southside ISD is kicking off 2022-'23 as a B-rated district. The district, which services about 6,000 students, made the announcement online Friday afternoon, adding that Heritage Elementary School – which received an F-rating in 2019, the last time ratings were determined before a pandemic hiatus – jumped to an A-grade distinction.
tpr.org
Things to know as San Antonio kids head back to school
After the Uvalde school shooting in May, safety is top of mind for families and educators as they start the new school year. School leaders across San Antonio have sent letters and posted videos to show parents everything they’re doing to keep their kids safe. They remind families to...
myfoxzone.com
Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while. One local organization is trying to help ease the pain. The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.
seguintoday.com
Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts
(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
KSAT 12
Gridiron Heroes
SAN ANTONIO, TX – “We cheer these young men on the football field. Let’s make sure we don’t forget them now.”. Those are the words Eddie Canales said as he accepted his CNN Heroes award in 2011 from Kurt Warner. Eddie Canales was recognized for his extraordinary contribution to helping young athletes who sustained a spinal cord injury while playing high school football.
KSAT 12
Your guide to attending the KSAT Pigskin Classic VIP party
SAN ANTONIO – The countdown to the KSAT Pigskin Classic has started — and we’re thrilled several football fans have chosen to join us at the KSAT exclusive party in the Alamodome press box!. With delicious food, a centerfield view of the game, and smiles and laughs...
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAISD welcomes new dual-language teachers from Latin American countries, cuts down on dual-language deficit
SAN ANTONIO — Just a week away from meeting her students, Ana Perez spent Thursday organizing school supplies into cubbies lining the walls. Everything for her is new and overwhelmingly exciting: the small corner library, the new school supplies, even the small curtain on the door window brings a smile to her face.
San Antonio coffee among final 10 in H-E-B's 'Quest for Texas Best'
A cup of coffee please, but make it puro.
mesquite-news.com
Garces trades the diamond for the courtroom
Vanessa Garces, Texas A&M University-San Antonio softball’s senior outfielder, will forgo her extra season of eligibility to attend law school in spring 2023, with the intention to go into criminal defense. She has narrowed down her choices to St. Mary’s University and the University of Texas at Austin.
fox7austin.com
CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14
AUSTIN, Texas - New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro. The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week. School Service Schedules. With the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology expands to bring STEM interactive experiences
SAN ANTONIO – A local museum that is delivering STEM in captivating and inspiring ways and allows kids’ imaginations to run wild has recently expanded. The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology or SAMSAT, has expanded to the Tech Port Center and Arena on the Southwest Side and now offers new STEM interactive experiences.
KSAT 12
Comal Co. Sheriff’s Office’s new program aims to protect elementary schools
COMAL COUNTY – School safety, primarily safety for our youngest elementary children, is at the forefront as districts are heading back to school. In an effort to better protect them, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal ISD are launching a new program. “We wanted the kids that...
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
