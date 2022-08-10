ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Northside ISD is on the hunt for more substitute teachers

SAN ANTONIO – The largest school district in the city, Northside Independent School District, is looking to hire more substitute teachers. Like many districts, Northside ISD is dealing with an ongoing teacher shortage. That's where substitutes can help fill the gap. Northside ISD has positions open for all different...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Southside ISD's Heritage Elementary jumps from F to A-rating in three years

SAN ANTONIO — After notching consecutive C-ratings in the last few years, Southside ISD is kicking off 2022-'23 as a B-rated district. The district, which services about 6,000 students, made the announcement online Friday afternoon, adding that Heritage Elementary School – which received an F-rating in 2019, the last time ratings were determined before a pandemic hiatus – jumped to an A-grade distinction.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Things to know as San Antonio kids head back to school

After the Uvalde school shooting in May, safety is top of mind for families and educators as they start the new school year. School leaders across San Antonio have sent letters and posted videos to show parents everything they’re doing to keep their kids safe. They remind families to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
myfoxzone.com

Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while. One local organization is trying to help ease the pain. The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts

(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
SEGUIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#High School#Isd#College#Sharper#Stem
KSAT 12

Gridiron Heroes

SAN ANTONIO, TX – “We cheer these young men on the football field. Let’s make sure we don’t forget them now.”. Those are the words Eddie Canales said as he accepted his CNN Heroes award in 2011 from Kurt Warner. Eddie Canales was recognized for his extraordinary contribution to helping young athletes who sustained a spinal cord injury while playing high school football.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Your guide to attending the KSAT Pigskin Classic VIP party

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown to the KSAT Pigskin Classic has started — and we’re thrilled several football fans have chosen to join us at the KSAT exclusive party in the Alamodome press box!. With delicious food, a centerfield view of the game, and smiles and laughs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
mesquite-news.com

Garces trades the diamond for the courtroom

Vanessa Garces, Texas A&M University-San Antonio softball’s senior outfielder, will forgo her extra season of eligibility to attend law school in spring 2023, with the intention to go into criminal defense. She has narrowed down her choices to St. Mary’s University and the University of Texas at Austin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14

AUSTIN, Texas - New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro. The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week. School Service Schedules. With the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy