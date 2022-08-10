Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Longtime San Francisco Club Worries Proposed Bike Lane May Hurt Business
A popular San Francisco club is worried that a suggestion to create a safer space for bicyclists could put a big dent in their business. Ramona Downey is one of the owners of rock club Bottom of the Hill, located in the San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. The club has played host to its fair share of celebrity bands including the Bay Area’s own Green Day.
californiapublic.com
Column: California's gambling propositions are breaking spending records. Do we really need more betting?
At last count, an obscene $362 million has been raised to promote or oppose two initiatives to expand legal gambling in California.
californiapublic.com
San Francisco Drum Studio in Danger of Closing Due to High Rent Costs
Taiko Dojo, a legendary drum studio is getting priced out of San Francisco as it’s dealing with high rent prices. Taiko or Japanese drum is a 2,000-year-old Japanese tradition that was brought to the United States in 1968 by Seiichi Tanaka. He created San Francisco’s own Taiko Dojo.
californiapublic.com
California won't require companies to make salary data public despite pay equity concerns
SB 1162 by Sen. Monique Limon (D-Santa Barbara) would have required large employers to make public pay data, citing gender and ethnicity equity concerns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiapublic.com
Podcast: Why Wyoming's 'brand' hates Liz Cheney
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is state royalty and a conservative’s conservative. But because she’s on the Jan. 6 House subcommittee, voters want her out.
Comments / 0