“Watch out, it is coming,” the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cautioned employers on the return of EEO-1 Component 2 pay data reporting. So said EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling, who recently made the announcement to attendees of the 2022 DirectEmployers Annual Meeting & Conference. His comments are but one of the many indications that the requirement will return. Below, we dive into why that is.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO