Missouri State

bloomberglaw.com

Employer Alert—EEOC Pay Reporting Is Set to Return

“Watch out, it is coming,” the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cautioned employers on the return of EEO-1 Component 2 pay data reporting. So said EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling, who recently made the announcement to attendees of the 2022 DirectEmployers Annual Meeting & Conference. His comments are but one of the many indications that the requirement will return. Below, we dive into why that is.
POLITICO

How Democrats’ drug price negotiations would work

Democrats are on the precipice of passing a massive party-line bill that would allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies in a bid to lower costs. So what would negotiation look like in practice?. The legislation would allow Medicare to negotiate with manufacturers the costs of...
bloomberglaw.com

Wendy’s Shareholder Loses Challenge to Data Breach Settlement (1)

Settlement dramatically reduced shareholder’s attorneys’ fees. A Wendy’s Co. shareholder lost his bid to appeal a district court’s approval of a settlement with the fast-food giant over claims that the board and executives didn’t uphold their fiduciary duties following a 2015 data breach of its payment card system.
bloomberglaw.com

New York Employers Paying Biweekly Hit With Wage Class Actions

Walmart Inc. wants a higher court to determine if New York workers can sue for damages if they were paid less than weekly, an interpretation of state wage law that employer advocates say has exposed companies to billions of dollars in potential liability. Walmart is defending against a class action...
Connecticut Public

6,600 Connecticut residents were cut off from Medicaid during COVID, federal court papers say

Disability Rights Connecticut is filing a federal lawsuit on behalf of three residents who claim they were wrongfully terminated from Medicaid during the pandemic. Congress authorized expanding federal support for Medicaid in March 2020. That was changed by the Trump administration in December 2020. The Biden administration has made no moves to reinstate it, said Sheldon Toubman, an attorney representing Disability Rights Connecticut.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

‘Long COVID’ could mean insurance cost increases for employers

More than two years into adjusting to the “new normal” brought on by COVID-19, employers now are faced with navigating the reality of “long COVID,” a wide range of ongoing health problems that can last weeks, months or years after an infection. “It is too early...
bloomberglaw.com

J&J, Amgen, Regeneron Drugs Likely to Face Medicare Negotiation (1)

Pricey medicines from companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Merck are likely to face government negotiations in coming years, according to a Bloomberg Government analysis of Medicare data. Sweeping legislation (. H.R. 5376. ) to empower the government to demand lower prices on some of the costliest drugs to...
healthcaredive.com

Hospitals still fall short on price transparency, consumer group says

Just 16% of hospitals are fully compliant with a federal price transparency law more than a year after it went into effect, a healthcare consumer advocacy group said Tuesday. The CMS regulation requires hospitals to post pricing information for items and services online in a consumer-friendly format to help patients explore options.
HEALTH SERVICES

