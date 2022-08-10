Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Employer Alert—EEOC Pay Reporting Is Set to Return
“Watch out, it is coming,” the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cautioned employers on the return of EEO-1 Component 2 pay data reporting. So said EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling, who recently made the announcement to attendees of the 2022 DirectEmployers Annual Meeting & Conference. His comments are but one of the many indications that the requirement will return. Below, we dive into why that is.
Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Lower in 2023 – Here’s Why
Seniors in the United States haven't had much to cheer about this year, with inflation running well ahead of the 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment and spiraling health-care costs cutting...
POLITICO
How Democrats’ drug price negotiations would work
Democrats are on the precipice of passing a massive party-line bill that would allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies in a bid to lower costs. So what would negotiation look like in practice?. The legislation would allow Medicare to negotiate with manufacturers the costs of...
Fast Company
T-Mobile might owe you money: Here’s what to know about the data breach lawsuit settlement
Payday could come by the end of the year for people impacted in T-Mobile’s 2021 data breach. Last August, the company started investigating a cybersecurity attack that compromised social security numbers, driver’s license information, and other personal data for the millions affected. A class action lawsuit followed. In...
Study: Minimum wage workers can't afford rent in 91 percent of US
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) recently published its annual report that showed the disparity between a minimum wage worker’s income and how much it costs to rent a one or two-bedroom home throughout the United States.
CNBC
After Colorado enacted a salary transparency law, job listings dropped—but employment went up
Early data suggests more people want to find work in Colorado now that employers are required to list salary ranges on job postings. That's even despite a drop in job openings within the state, according to new research from Recruitonomics, a site that analyzes labor market data. The July analysis...
bloomberglaw.com
Wendy’s Shareholder Loses Challenge to Data Breach Settlement (1)
Settlement dramatically reduced shareholder’s attorneys’ fees. A Wendy’s Co. shareholder lost his bid to appeal a district court’s approval of a settlement with the fast-food giant over claims that the board and executives didn’t uphold their fiduciary duties following a 2015 data breach of its payment card system.
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
New York Employers Paying Biweekly Hit With Wage Class Actions
Walmart Inc. wants a higher court to determine if New York workers can sue for damages if they were paid less than weekly, an interpretation of state wage law that employer advocates say has exposed companies to billions of dollars in potential liability. Walmart is defending against a class action...
LAW・
McKnight's
Researcher: Target funding to address potentially harmful staffing disparities
Staffing shortages may be ravaging nursing homes around the country, but the losses may be especially harmful in poorer areas, with fewer qualified clinicians leading to a greater likelihood of poor outcomes, researchers told McKnight’s Wednesday. In a massive new study of more than 12,000 nursing homes, investigators found...
DaVita helped craft new bill to fix "loophole" left by Supreme Court ruling, documents show
Lawmakers introduced a measure mirroring a proposal written by one of the nation’s largest dialysis providers.
6,600 Connecticut residents were cut off from Medicaid during COVID, federal court papers say
Disability Rights Connecticut is filing a federal lawsuit on behalf of three residents who claim they were wrongfully terminated from Medicaid during the pandemic. Congress authorized expanding federal support for Medicaid in March 2020. That was changed by the Trump administration in December 2020. The Biden administration has made no moves to reinstate it, said Sheldon Toubman, an attorney representing Disability Rights Connecticut.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Long COVID’ could mean insurance cost increases for employers
More than two years into adjusting to the “new normal” brought on by COVID-19, employers now are faced with navigating the reality of “long COVID,” a wide range of ongoing health problems that can last weeks, months or years after an infection. “It is too early...
bloomberglaw.com
J&J, Amgen, Regeneron Drugs Likely to Face Medicare Negotiation (1)
Pricey medicines from companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Merck are likely to face government negotiations in coming years, according to a Bloomberg Government analysis of Medicare data. Sweeping legislation (. H.R. 5376. ) to empower the government to demand lower prices on some of the costliest drugs to...
Report: California UI program's problems 'caused hardship for unemployed workers'
(The Center Square) – California’s unemployment insurance program “faltered” during the two most recent economic downturns, resulting in "hardship for unemployed workers and their families,” according to a scathing report from the Legislative Analyst's Office on Monday. California’s unemployment insurance program, which provides temporary wages...
healthcaredive.com
Hospitals still fall short on price transparency, consumer group says
Just 16% of hospitals are fully compliant with a federal price transparency law more than a year after it went into effect, a healthcare consumer advocacy group said Tuesday. The CMS regulation requires hospitals to post pricing information for items and services online in a consumer-friendly format to help patients explore options.
