The U.S. Department of Agriculture, USDA of Rural Development is awarding $4.5 million in grants to improve and expand access of health care as well as improve health care facilities in rural Georgia. The awards being announced in Georgia are part of a nationwide announcement of $74 million to help 143 rural health care organizations expand critical services for 3 million people in 37 states. Congressman Sanford Bishop, Jr., who represents middle and southwest Georgia, made the announcement at Crisp Regional Hospital on Thursday, August 11, 2022 that the Crisp Regional Hospital will receive a $1 million grant to recover lost revenue. “Having access to healthcare close to home is a major quality of life issue and is a great challenge to our rural communities, this was the case even before the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit us hard here in southwest Georgia,” said Congressman Bishop, “but it put an enormous strain on our healthcare system.”

CORDELE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO