Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients
ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
Southwell nurse participates in LifeLink training program
TIFTON — LifeLink of Georgia, the state’s organ recovery organization, conducted a Donor Resource Training Program recently in a virtual format. Hospital attendees were trained in the donation process allowing them to be additional resources at their respective hospitals with referrals, donor management of cases and family care.
USDA awards $1 million to Crisp Regional Hospital
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, USDA of Rural Development is awarding $4.5 million in grants to improve and expand access of health care as well as improve health care facilities in rural Georgia. The awards being announced in Georgia are part of a nationwide announcement of $74 million to help 143 rural health care organizations expand critical services for 3 million people in 37 states. Congressman Sanford Bishop, Jr., who represents middle and southwest Georgia, made the announcement at Crisp Regional Hospital on Thursday, August 11, 2022 that the Crisp Regional Hospital will receive a $1 million grant to recover lost revenue. “Having access to healthcare close to home is a major quality of life issue and is a great challenge to our rural communities, this was the case even before the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit us hard here in southwest Georgia,” said Congressman Bishop, “but it put an enormous strain on our healthcare system.”
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
South GeorgiaLEADS Board of Directors announces Leadership Class of 2022 - 2023
Twenty-eight participants from across South Georgia have committed to investing in the future vitality and sustainability of the region by participating in the 2022-2023 class of South GeorgiaLEADS. Representing 16 counties of the 21-county region, the desire to engage and proactively address the issues facing South Georgia is a consistent...
COVID among school-aged Cobb and Georgia residents
Each week the figures are released for reported cases of COVID among school-aged residents statewide and in the counties in three categories: pre-school-aged, public school-aged, and college undergraduate aged. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the 14-day...
Money Will Go Back To Georgians
Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
Millions to go toward expanding high-speed internet access in Georgia
Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is working to extend broadband internet access in the state. Gov. Kemp is planning to use another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand internet access. This comes after $408 million worth of grants were dispersed across 49 different internet...
Increase in area COVID cases, re-opening of schools concern for medical community
ALBANY — After a decline in COVID-19 patients over the past couple of weeks, numbers have increased slowly again in recent days, with the uptick possibly due to July 4 gatherings. On Wednesday, 44 patients were hospitalized in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities. Of those, 35 were in Albany,...
Cases jump as Phoebe discharges longest Covid patient
ALBANY, GA – As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 30 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 9 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2 Total Inpatients Recovered...
Georgia’s Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe rise 28% over the last week
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe are up slightly over last week. After a couple of weeks of declining numbers, COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe are up 28% over the last week. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 30.
Community partners hold 'Back to School 4 You Too' event
Community partners are holding a 'Back to School 4 You Too' event on Saturday August 12. The free community event will have much for the whole family to enjoy. Book-bags and school supplies will be given out to the youth and young adults returning to school. Albany Technical College and...
New poultry plant opens in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
Fair Fight kicks off statewide tour to push early voting ‘gold standards’ in Georgia
Voting rights organization Fair Fight began a statewide tour Friday as it teams up with state and local leaders to press county election boards to extend early voting hours, expand weekend voting and open more polling locations. The “Vote Gold Georgia” tour kicks off today in Augusta and Savannah with...
Amid surplus, Gov. Kemp again seeks to hold Georgia spending flat
ATLANTA (AP) — Even after two years of big surpluses, Gov. Brian Kemp is telling state agencies not to get their hopes up for more money. Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr on Wednesday wrote in a yearly memo that kicks off the state budget process that agencies should not ask for any more money […]
Morning headlines: Kemp pushes for more tax rebates
Georgia’s governor is calling for tax breaks in the first major policy proposals of his reelection campaign. Speaking at the capitol on Thursday, Kemp proposed spending $2 billion in state surplus funds to issue a $1 billion on state income tax rebate and $1 billion to renew a long dormant state property tax break. Kemp says the property tax break would amount to about $500 in savings for the average homeowner.
'There's a significant backlog': Georgia nonprofit needs volunteers to spread love to families via food
MACON, Ga. — LaSha Cofer has been cooking homecooked meals for about a year now to the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Lasagna Love. She enjoys making a meal a family can enjoy. "You're making it with love," Cofer said. Lasagna Love was started by Rhiannon Menn. The purpose of the nonprofit...
'I am happy': COVID patient discharged after 206 days in the hospital
A man in Albany returned home this morning after recovering from Covid-19 in the hospital for more than four months. Jorge Torres was hospitalized with COVID in January, not long before his 36th birthday, says Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. It would be 206 days before he would go home, a record number of days for a Covid-19 patient.
