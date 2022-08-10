Read full article on original website
2023 Alabama DL James Smith, Qua Russaw List Ohio State Among Top Schools
It should come as no surprise given who made the cut, but the highly rated teammates plan to play together in college.
alabamanews.net
High School Football Previews: Prattville & Prattville Christian Academy
Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Prattville and Prattville Christian Academy. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday...
Andalusia Star News
Two awarded inaugural MJB Scholarship
The Maggie J. Bryant (MJB) Scholarship Fund has announced the inaugural recipients of the 2022 MJB Scholarship Awards. Sheonte’ Barginere of Brantley High School and Anna McKinney of Andalusia High School were recently presented the scholarship awards. Barginere resides in Luverne and is the 2022 Valedictorian of Brantley High...
alabamanews.net
State of the Art Field Turf Installed at The ASU Stadium
Alabama State University fans and alumni will experience a fresh new look with the installation of new turf at The ASU Stadium field. The FieldTurf CORE Vertex, the latest turf technology, was installed before summer football camp by FieldTurf Inc. The Houston Markham Football Complex Practice Field is also getting the same turf with an expected completion date of September 2022.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib falls to Highland Home in preseason jamboree
The Pike Lib Patriots kicked off its inaugural season in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) on Friday night with a preseason jamboree against the Highland Home Flying Squadron on the road and fell 18-0. Highland Home is coming off a Class 2A Semifinals appearance in 2021 and this...
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools launches 40-day initiative to regain 400 lost students
The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
Alabama defeats China national team to cap foreign tour
Alabama men’s basketball capped its foreign tour Friday by defeating China’s national team, 89-77, in Paris. After outscoring its first two international opponents by a combined 103 points this week, the Tide played a more competitive exhibition game against China, which is FIBA’s No. 29-ranked national team.
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
alabamanews.net
High School Football Previews: Stanhope Elmore & Billingsley
Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Stanhope Elmore and Billingsley. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday nights...
alabamanews.net
Selma HBCU Gets Grants to Preserve Historic Building
A historically black university in Selma — is awarded two grants — to help preserve a historic building — located on the campus. Selma University was awarded over half million dollars in grant money to make renovations to historic Dinkins Memorial Hall. “The university received a total...
WSFA
Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Cheryl Graham of Montgomery
In April of 2018, Cheryl Graham, a former nurse and case manager, decided to start an organization called Amazing Grace Health Ministries, Inc. after seeing a need for senior care. She helps senior citizens by giving out groceries, taking them to the doctor, and helping them with prescriptions. “You know,...
elmoreautauganews.com
FREE Flea Market coming to Village Green Park of Millbrook Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to Noon
Free Community Flea Market Giveaway – EVERYTHING IS FREE!. Event by Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church and Millbrook Presbyterian Church. Village Green Park in Millbrook off Main Street. Open to the Public. Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church and Millbrook Presbyterian Church will host a Free Community Flea Market Giveaway...
unionspringsherald.com
Mason-Boyd Antiques and Flea Market business opens
Mason Henry Boyd-Coakley, the seven-year-old grandson of Virginia Louise Mason, cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Mason-Boyd Antique and Flea Market store. The antique store is between Evelyn Smart's shop and the Union Springs Police Station. Ms. Virginia Louise Mason, the owner, grew up from birth until...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
wvtm13.com
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County School Board Updates Tobacco Policy, Votes on other issues at meeting Tuesday
The Autauga County Board of Education met for their regular scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chapter One building in Downtown Prattville. All five board members were present as well as the Superintendent. Attendance by community members was lacking as there were approximately four people in attendance that did not work at the Central Office.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
