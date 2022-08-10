The Autauga County Board of Education met for their regular scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chapter One building in Downtown Prattville. All five board members were present as well as the Superintendent. Attendance by community members was lacking as there were approximately four people in attendance that did not work at the Central Office.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO