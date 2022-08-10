Paul G. Richardson, MD, On Using MRD to Inform Choice Between Systemic Therapy and Transplant in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma

Rafael Fonseca, MD, discusses use of elranatamab in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and ongoing research into bispecific antibodies. Elranatamab is an investigations therapy that is currently being analyzed in the phase 2 MagnestisMM-9 trial (NCT05014412) for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.1 At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, a poster was presented outlining the study design and objectives. The main objective of this trial is to evaluate the safety, specifically the rate of grade 2 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in patients receiving the bispecific antibody. Investigators plan to reduce CRS by using premedication and a 2 step-up priming dose regimen initiated within the first week of treatment.

