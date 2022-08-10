Paul G. Richardson, MD, On Using MRD to Inform Choice Between Systemic Therapy and Transplant in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
cancernetwork.com
Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, Examines the Use of Ramucirumab Plus Pembrolizumab in ICI-Resistant Advanced NSCLC
At ASCO 2022, Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, reviews a substudy of the phase 2 Lung-MAP trial which investigates ramucirumab plus pembrolizumab for patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer who demonstrated resistance to previous immunotherapy. In a nonmatched substudy of the phase 2 Lung-MAP trial (S1800A; NCT03971474), patients...
cancernetwork.com
Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, Reflects on How Targeted Therapy Regimens Will Push Precision Approaches in CRC
At 2022 ASCO, Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, talks about how data from the ongoing MOUNTAINEER trial investigating trastuzumab plus tucatinib in HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer and other similar trials may impact the standard of care going forward. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab,...
cancernetwork.com
Rafael Fonseca, MD, Reviews Ongoing MagnestisMM-9 Trial of Elranatamab in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma
Rafael Fonseca, MD, discusses use of elranatamab in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and ongoing research into bispecific antibodies. Elranatamab is an investigations therapy that is currently being analyzed in the phase 2 MagnestisMM-9 trial (NCT05014412) for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.1 At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, a poster was presented outlining the study design and objectives. The main objective of this trial is to evaluate the safety, specifically the rate of grade 2 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in patients receiving the bispecific antibody. Investigators plan to reduce CRS by using premedication and a 2 step-up priming dose regimen initiated within the first week of treatment.
cancernetwork.com
Extended Follow-up Supports Use of Larotrectinib in NTRK Fusion+ Lung Cancer
Follow-up to the phase 2 NAVIGATE and phase 1 LOXO-TRK-14001 trials showed durable responses and extended survival in patients with NTRK fusion–positive lung cancer who were treated with larotrectinib. Extended follow-up of the phase 2 NAVIGATE (NCT02576431) and phase 1 LOXO-TRK-14001 (NCT02122913) trials investigating larotrectinib (Vitrakvi) in NTRK fusion–positive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition
Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues. Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.
cancernetwork.com
FDA Grants Full Approval to Capmatinib in METex14+ Metastatic NSCLC
Regular approval has been granted to capmatinib for the treatment of patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor a MET exon 14 skipping mutation. The FDA has granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for the use in MET exon 14 skipping mutation–positive metastatic non–small cell lung cancer as detected by and FDA approved test.1.
cancernetwork.com
Accelerated Approval Granted to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for HER2+ NSCLC
Adults with previously treated unresectable or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor HER2 mutations may now be treated with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki. Accelerated approval has been granted to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu; T-DXd) for the treatment of patients with HER2 mutation–positive unresectable or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer following...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cancernetwork.com
New: Second/Third-Line Tislelizumab Continues to Yield OS Benefit Vs Docetaxel in NSCLC
Results from the phase 3 RATIONALE-303 trial presented at 2022 WCLC showed an overall survival benefit when patients with non–small cell lung cancer were treated with second- or third-line tislelizumab compared with docetaxel. Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) given in the second- or third-line setting resulted in improved overall survival (OS) compared...
Comments / 0