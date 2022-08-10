Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Records Smashed at Junior Fair Livestock Auction
MANSFIELD – The auction wasn’t even over before buyers at the outbid themselves. Before the final 36 animals (all beef steers) could be sold at Saturday's Richland County Junior Livestock Auction, auctioneers announced buyers had already broken last year’s one-day sales record for the large animal auction.
Galion Inquirer
Upcoming Crawford Park events
Wed, August 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Neff Reservoir, State Route 98, East of Bucyrus. Join the Crawford Park District staff for an evening paddle around Neff Reservoir. After a lesson on canoeing basics and safety, we will send you out on the water! You will need to wear shoes that can get wet. No registration required, but it will be first come, first served basis. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Million Dollar Musician’s Retreat Hits The Market in Ohio
I guarantee you've never seen a house for sale quite like this before. The previous musician/artist owners of this one-of-a-kind home have just put it on the market for an asking price of $1 million. Located in 35 miles west of Cleveland in Oberlin, Ohio this 6,873 square foot home...
peakofohio.com
Ribbon cutting held at new wedding venue
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Honey Birch Farm on Thursday. This is the former Markin Farm outside of Bellefontaine. The new owners have transformed the area into an event/wedding venue. Honey Birch will host an open house on Sunday, August 21, from 11:00-2:00. The...
Galion Inquirer
New picnic shelter at Heise Park
GALION- As summer moves along and another school and sports year approaches, enhancements to Galion’s Heise Park continue. While July saw the football and baseball field parking lot being repaved, the nearby picnic shelter recently underwent a replacement. Funding was approved last year, to go along with the current...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Vermont quarry visit shows origin of Mount Gilead Victory Shaft
MOUNT GILEAD- A heavy piece of grey and white granite from Barre, Vermont now has a home at the Morrow County History Center in Mount Gilead. Thanks to the efforts of Jason Brooke the story of the Victory Shaft Monument on the square has come full circle with the history of its origin at a quarry in Vermont.
familydestinationsguide.com
30 Best Restaurants in Columbus, OH — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Columbus rapidly gains a reputation as one of America’s up-and-coming culinary destinations. Its restaurant scene creates a buzz with its creativity, diversity, and one-of-a-kind experiences, from classic diner fare to fine dining, to offbeat, ethnic, and funky cafes. Columbus chefs have easy access to the best local ingredients to...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Elizabeth and Spencer Smith
Sept. 11, 2021 | When Elizabeth Arentz sat down in theater class on her first day of high school in 2008, she was ready to learn. Her teacher made a joke about the seating chart and who would have to sit next to the “class troublemaker”—Spencer Smith. Elizabeth thought to herself, “please don’t make me sit next to him,” but it wasn’t long before she was wishing otherwise, she says.
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Hot Air Balloon Wedding
Cameron headed to the All Ohio Balloon Festival in Marysville to witness a wedding in a hot air balloon. The special moment was being broadcasted in the sky by Kayla Hanley with WCOL. Congratulations to Jeremy and Kim Meade!
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
hometownstations.com
Around 50 hot air balloons expected at the 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Around 50 hot air balloons will take to the skies over Findlay this weekend. The 22nd annual Flag City BalloonFest will be taking over Emory Adams Park in Findlay. The 50 hot air balloons from all over the United States will be on hand, which is the most that the event has ever had. The balloons will be in the skies every morning all weekend and part of the illuminations Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. plus, there are helicopter and tethered balloon rides that people can pay to take part in. But the hot air balloons are just part of the fun.
worldatlas.com
11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie
Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
614now.com
Japanese steakhouse and hibachi spot permanently closes
Daruma Japanese Steakhouse has shuttered one of its two locations. In a statement posted to Daruma Facebook account in late June, the eatery cited supply chain issues, labor shortages in addition to the current cost of food as reasons it had decided to close. Daruma was located at 5261 Westpointe...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Public Library debate surrounding books continues at larger venue
ASHLAND — The debate over books at the Ashland Public Library rumbled on Thursday during the Ashland Public Library’s regularly scheduled meeting. The library’s board of trustees decided earlier this week to move the meeting to a larger venue, the sheriff’s annex, to allow for participation from an expected large crowd.
richlandsource.com
Updated: R&D Excavating of Crestline says 'We are ready' for Westinghouse
MANSFIELD -- David Barnhart said he and Ryan Lykins are prepared for Westinghouse, one of the biggest jobs in their four-year old company's history. "We're ready for it," said the co-owner of R&D Excavating of Crestline, which on Thursday was awarded a nearly $4 million contract to demolish and remediate one of the longest-standing industrial eyesores in the city.
