North Dakota Farmers, Ranchers report high levels of grasshoppers
(Bismarck, ND) -- If it's late summer in North Dakota, local farmers and ranchers are dealing with grasshoppers. State agriculture officials say the latest figures show that the grasshopper population is high again this year. A Gladstone farmer reportedly said last week that he'd never seen this many of the crop and feed-munching pests in his fields.
North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They’re an insect familiar to farmers and ranchers and are taking over fields across the state. The number of grasshoppers is high again this year. It’s a video that’s been viewed more than two hundred thousand times on Facebook. The video taken by a Montana farmer and rancher earlier this week shows the number of grasshoppers in his grain hopper.
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
North Dakota Ag officials expecting record Spring wheat harvest
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Ag officials are expecting a record spring wheat crop. The North Dakota Wheat Commission is projecting just over 50 bushels per acre, which is almost 20 bushels per acre higher than last year. The positive outlook is diminished somewhat by the unusual planting season, where...
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
Proposing This Summer in the Peace Garden State
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Emily Lasnier of Inside Weddings states summer is the second top season to get engaged. The warm weather, family gatherings, and vacation trips provide opportunities for a unique engagement. One in three engagements takes place while traveling, and North Dakota does not lack great romantic settings to proffer marriage this summer. Here are five lovely settings for an extraordinary proposal.
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The operator of North Dakota's only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it's likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there.Red River Women's Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block a trigger law in North Dakota that, as in many other states, was set to go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent establishing a nationwide right to abortion. But owner Tammi Kromenaker, with the aid of some $1 million in donations, worked...
10 Reasons You Should Live In North Dakota
For some reason, North Dakota tends to get unfavorable mentions in TV shows and movies, so I've taken it upon myself to set the record straight and put those haters in their place.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
North Dakota DOT director announces resignation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO Prairie Public Radio) – North Dakota’s Transportation Director has submitted his resignation. Bill Panos’ last day on the job will be September 9. Panos said he has family obligations in his home state of California. Panos had been DOT director since August, 2019. Before...
North Dakota vs South Dakota: What’s The Difference?
What do we have in common and what are the biggest differences between the two states?
Hog Operations in North Dakota are declining
They say the hog numbers in North Dakota are good, there are just not enough operations. To have a fully functioning hog operation in North Dakota, you need a large packaging plant.
Missouri River analysis helped local stakeholders discuss pursuing the waterway’s benefits
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 99 people met Wednesday in Mandan for the Missouri River Joint Water Board. The goal of this conference was to understand and pursue benefits of the Missouri River for the state of North Dakota. Attendees performed SWOT analyses, which stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats...
5 Of North Dakota’s Most Evil And Haunted Places
Here's a list of some of the state's darkest, creepiest, and most intriguing places.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
Is there really anything better than a fine piece of steak grilled to perfection? I didn't think so. We love our beef in North Dakota (even though we can't afford it anymore). The website mashed recently had an article about the best steakhouse in every state in the United States.
Service for Joe: How an 81 year-old farmer helped residents in 3 ND counties get high-speed internet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last month the Biden Administration announced that it would invest over 18 million dollars to expand internet access in remote areas of North Dakota. Now we’re learning about the 81-year-old farmer who got the ball rolling and is a big reason why over 1000 residents and nearly 100 farms are now poised to have high-speed internet for the first time.
ND Game & Fish: Small game, waterfowl, furbearer regulations set
North Dakota’s 2022 small game, waterfowl and furbearer regulations are set, and most season structures are similar to last year.
