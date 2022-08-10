ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

North Dakota Farmers, Ranchers report high levels of grasshoppers

(Bismarck, ND) -- If it's late summer in North Dakota, local farmers and ranchers are dealing with grasshoppers. State agriculture officials say the latest figures show that the grasshopper population is high again this year. A Gladstone farmer reportedly said last week that he'd never seen this many of the crop and feed-munching pests in his fields.
North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They’re an insect familiar to farmers and ranchers and are taking over fields across the state. The number of grasshoppers is high again this year. It’s a video that’s been viewed more than two hundred thousand times on Facebook. The video taken by a Montana farmer and rancher earlier this week shows the number of grasshoppers in his grain hopper.
North Dakota Ag officials expecting record Spring wheat harvest

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Ag officials are expecting a record spring wheat crop. The North Dakota Wheat Commission is projecting just over 50 bushels per acre, which is almost 20 bushels per acre higher than last year. The positive outlook is diminished somewhat by the unusual planting season, where...
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
Proposing This Summer in the Peace Garden State

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Emily Lasnier of Inside Weddings states summer is the second top season to get engaged. The warm weather, family gatherings, and vacation trips provide opportunities for a unique engagement. One in three engagements takes place while traveling, and North Dakota does not lack great romantic settings to proffer marriage this summer. Here are five lovely settings for an extraordinary proposal.
North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The operator of North Dakota's only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it's likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there.Red River Women's Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block a trigger law in North Dakota that, as in many other states, was set to go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent establishing a nationwide right to abortion. But owner Tammi Kromenaker, with the aid of some $1 million in donations, worked...
North Dakota DOT director announces resignation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO Prairie Public Radio) – North Dakota’s Transportation Director has submitted his resignation. Bill Panos’ last day on the job will be September 9. Panos said he has family obligations in his home state of California. Panos had been DOT director since August, 2019. Before...
Service for Joe: How an 81 year-old farmer helped residents in 3 ND counties get high-speed internet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last month the Biden Administration announced that it would invest over 18 million dollars to expand internet access in remote areas of North Dakota. Now we’re learning about the 81-year-old farmer who got the ball rolling and is a big reason why over 1000 residents and nearly 100 farms are now poised to have high-speed internet for the first time.
