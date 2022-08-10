ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

SignalsAZ

Tempe Accelerates Response to Homelessness

The City of Tempe is pioneering an innovative approach to homelessness that prioritizes safety and public health, connects people with housing options and services faster, gives residents new tools to help, and addresses encampments more quickly. In the past two years, Tempe has invested heavily in services and housing. Today,...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Heavy rain, strong winds roll through the Valley on Friday

PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley were hit with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday, causing flooding on highways and power outages. Areas across Phoenix were in a dust advisory until 5 p.m. and Maricopa County continues to have flash flood watches. A flash flood warning was issued...
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Phoenix New Times

Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?

Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

High-end homes dodge falling demand

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Peoria is Hiring AM/PM Recreation Leaders

The City of Peoria’s AM/PM before and after school care program is looking for individuals who enjoy working with youth to apply for available Recreation Leader 1 and Recreation Leader 3 positions. The AM/PM program provides children with staff-led enrichment activities, including arts and crafts, group games, STEM projects, and outdoor activities at various Peoria Unified School District elementary school locations. With great benefits and a fun working environment, the City of Peoria is the place for your next career.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Fecal matter found in stormwater runoff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With all this rain, you may want to think twice about having your kids play in the stormwater. Recent tests from the city of Mesa reveal more than just dirt in the water. The state requires local governments to test stormwater if they have run-offs into...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix awarded $25 million Department of Transportation grant

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Phoenix $25 million to build a bike and pedestrian bridge over the Salt River, connecting south Phoenix to downtown. The bridge will connect the north and south banks of the Rio Salado trail systems at Third Street. “This is the...
PHOENIX, AZ
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
GLENDALE, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Residents, businesses in homeless ‘zone’ sue Phoenix

A group of residents and local business owners are suing the city of Phoenix over a large homeless encampment near the state Capitol, alleging the city has abdicated its duty to enforce laws in the area. No tags for this post.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Applications Open For Backyard Garden Program

The City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs is beginning its next cohort of the Backyard Garden Program, where participants will receive a garden system — including training, support, and maintenance for one year — at no cost to them. Available garden systems include:. Traditional, raised-bed gardens. Regenerative...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Get Your Ticket for the Peoria August Acoustics Series

Join Peoria this August for a free folk and bluegrass mini-series, August Acoustics. The performances will be held Tuesday nights at the Peoria Center for Performing Arts, located at 10580 N. 83rd Dr. Enjoy small and intimate performances of acoustic tunes played by a talented lineup of local folk and...
PEORIA, AZ

