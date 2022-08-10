Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Nikola Q2 Revenue Above Expectations On Delivery Of 48 Tre BEVs
Nikola Corporation's Q2 2022 results exceeded market estimates as the commercial EV maker delivered more semi trucks after a production ramp-up. The company manufactured 50 Tre BEV electric trucks at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona, during the second quarter of the year, and delivered 48 to dealers. That was slightly below Nikola's own forecast, which had called for between 50 and 60 deliveries in the period. Two additional Tre BEVs were delivered in the first week of July, which will be reported as part of Q3 revenues.
Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like
Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
GM Stumbles, Future Grim
The future of the American car industry is grim, at least as measured by stock prices. GM’s share price has dropped 40% this year, and Ford’s by nearly as much. Ford has a powerful horse in the race for electric vehicle market share. GM does not. CNBC recently ran an article titled: “GM is far […]
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
GM’s CEO Mary Barra doubles down on prediction she’ll beat Elon Musk in electric vehicle sales by 2025. Right now he outsells her by 14x
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk’s Tesla currently sells more electric cars than any other company in the U.S. and holds over 60% of the U.S. market share. With a lead like that,...
Ford Faces Problem With Bronco
The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
Ars Technica
It’s possible no electric vehicles will qualify for the new tax credit
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 passed the United States Senate on Sunday and heads to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass easily. It contains numerous changes to the tax code, meant in large part to prevent the worst effects of climate change. Among these is...
electrek.co
Ford CEO calls out Tesla’s Elon Musk over electric pickup lead
Ford CEO Jim Farley has called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s lead in electric pickup trucks. Musk responded. Do we have a little friendly competition in the electric pickup market?. In the auto industry, or any competitive industry really, it is rare that CEOs...
insideevs.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Talking F-150 Lightning: "Take That Elon Musk"
If you've been surfing around the internet today, or even later last evening, you probably saw or read about video clips related to Ford CEO Jim Farley having a bit of fun at the expense of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Now, Musk has delivered a similarly harmless response on Twitter.
'Take that Elon Musk:' Ford CEO takes a dig at Tesla's delayed Cybertruck compared to the success of the electric F-150 Lightning
Ford CEO Jim Farley appeared to diss Tesla's Cybertruck during a press conference on Wednesday. The F-150 Lightning has gained popularity, while the Cybertruck has been repeatedly delayed. Tesla vehicles represent about 75% of the US EV market. Ford CEO Jim Farley took the opportunity to brag about the company's...
CNBC
Allbirds 'dramatically' slows pace of new hires as loss widens
Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending. The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs. For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago. Allbirds on...
electrek.co
Mobile EV charging company, SparkCharge, welcomes President Biden at CHIPS and Science Act signing
SparkCharge, the world’s first mobile EV charging company, welcomed President Biden at the Chips and Science Act signing Ceremony yesterday. The Chips and Science Act, signed into law yesterday, invests in US chip-making ability to strengthen supply chains and boost the clean energy industry. With this in mind, almost every piece of tech, from smartphones to electric vehicles, is powered by semiconductors.
CAR AND DRIVER
GM Confirms It's Making $1500 Option Mandatory on Some New Models
GM is making a $1500 option mandatory on all new Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles, according to a report today by the Detroit Free Press. The option is for the three-year OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan. Essentially a price hike, GM's mandatory option looks to be the latest example...
FOXBusiness
CO2 shortage threatens beer business in another example of the 'United Shortages of America'
Meet today's new U.S.A. — the United Shortages of America. There's a teacher shortage. A school bus driver shortage. (To name but a few shortages that Americans have been coping with this year.) Now there's a CO2 shortage. And it's threatening one of America's most beloved consumer sectors: beer.
biztoc.com
GM, Ford win big share of EV purchase by startup subscription company
GM and Ford win big share of EV purchase by startup subscription company Autonomy. The company, Autonomy, said Tuesday it placed an order for 23,000 EVs with 17 global automakers. Tesla still got the lion's share of the new order — 8,300 vehicles valued at $443 million. Ford orders...
electrek.co
Arrival Q2 earnings: EV van production starting with new sources of capital
EV startup Arrival reported its Q2 earnings this morning, announcing several significant milestones. The UK-based EV company says it will begin production of its highly-anticipated EV van in Bicester this quarter. Arrival is a unique EV startup ad tech company focusing on commercial electric vehicles like buses and vans. The...
