Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
longisland.com
Man Drowns in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
therealdeal.com
Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle
An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
longisland.com
Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of August 11, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ A shoplifter was reported at Target located on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on Aug. 4. A person allegedly stole a variety of trading cards valued at $110. Dix Hills. ■ Kings Landscaping of Huntington reported that an unknown...
Several Beaches Closed Because of Bacteria
Suffolk County closed 11 North Shore beaches to bathing Saturday morning following the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The affected beaches are:Knollwood and Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, and Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach.
27east.com
Property Fronting Hook Pond Gets $21.75 Million, Its Full Asking Price
The East Hampton Village home fronting Hook Pond recently sold for $21.75 million, its full asking price. At 16 Hook Pond Lane, the circa-1960 traditional overlooks not just the pond but also a golf course and the ocean. The five-bedroom, four-bath house has a living room, library, dining room, and it comes with a two-car garage — though the existing residence may not be around for long. The Brown Harris Stevens listing notes that the 3.3-acre property with 333 feet of waterfront can yield a 15,320-square-foot principal structure.
longisland.com
North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes
The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
11 beaches on Long Island's North Shore closed due to excessive bacteria levels in water
Eleven North Shore beaches are closing to bathing due to finding bacteria-contaminated water.
Riverhead is passed over for federal DOT grant, where it sought $34 million for downtown projects, including parking structures
The Town of Riverhead was passed over for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant it sought to help fund two parking structures downtown, flood resilience on the Peconic riverfront and other projects. The town applied for $34.3 million in total for five projects connected to its revitalization efforts for Downtown...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report (Suffolk County) Big bass bite in Montauk. Big sharks take big bites of big bass in Montauk. High quality fluking along the south shore. Double digits in Montauk. Bottom fishing on the north shore holds steady quality. East Hampton closed beaches after a surfcaster caught...
Spectacular Waterfront Property In Stony Brook Shores!
Endless Views of Smithtown Bay and Long Island Sound. Steps to the Stony Brook Shores Private Beach. Totally renovated and expanded in 2006. Walk out lower level boasts radiant heat, fireplace, wet bar, Bedroom, and full bath- perfect guest suite or possible Space for Mom. $1,250,000 | MLS# 3416363. For...
27east.com
SAG HARBOR
SAG HARBOR-- North Haven. Exclusive use of bedroom, bathroom, full house, pool, garage space available. Must be pet friendly. Walk to bay. Housekeeping provided. $1,800/ monthly includes utilities. 631-514-5547.
27east.com
The Top 10 Hamptons Home Sales Of The First Half Of 2022
In the first half of 2022, the top 10 Hamptons home sales ranged in price from $21 million to four times that amount. Some of the deals came from off-market, “whisper” listings, so details are not readily available. At the same time, many buyers and sellers use limited liability companies to conceal their identities.
News 12
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
(Video credit Neil Miller/The New York Extra) Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back...
27east.com
Foodstuffs: Calling Beekeepers And Jam-Makers; North Fork Table & Inn’s ‘Sea To Seat’ Dinner
Hallockville Museum Farm, the historic North Fork farm homestead in Riverhead, is issuing a call for entries for its second annual Jam and Honey Contest, with winners to be announced at the 41st Hallockville Country Fair, the weekend of September 17 and 18. The fair is an authentic North Fork cultural experience that celebrates Long Island’s agricultural heritage and the pleasures of family farm life from years gone by. The Country Fair will feature traditional crafts and games, folk art demonstrations, a petting zoo, pony rides, wagon rides, musical performance, art and craft vendors, farm livestock and many other attractions.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
Northwell Shows Off New Park Avenue Building
Huntington Hospital executives showed off their newly opened $10 million building at 400 Park Ave. on Wednesday. The 10,000-square foot building at the corner of East Main Street and Park Avenue will provide both primary care services and multi-specialty care for women. “For decades there has been a disparity in...
Some LIRR commuters angry over proposed schedule changes to Port Washington branch
A second public meeting was held Thursday regarding a proposal the LIRR says will provide 70% more service in the morning and more than 43% more service in the evening with direct access to Manhattan's eastside for the Port Washington branch.
