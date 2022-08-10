ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

longisland.com

Man Drowns in Great South Bay

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
therealdeal.com

Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle

An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
longisland.com

Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing

The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
NORTHPORT, NY
Southampton, NY
HuntingtonNow

Several Beaches Closed Because of Bacteria

Suffolk County closed 11 North Shore beaches to bathing Saturday morning following the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The affected beaches are:Knollwood and Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, and Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Property Fronting Hook Pond Gets $21.75 Million, Its Full Asking Price

The East Hampton Village home fronting Hook Pond recently sold for $21.75 million, its full asking price. At 16 Hook Pond Lane, the circa-1960 traditional overlooks not just the pond but also a golf course and the ocean. The five-bedroom, four-bath house has a living room, library, dining room, and it comes with a two-car garage — though the existing residence may not be around for long. The Brown Harris Stevens listing notes that the 3.3-acre property with 333 feet of waterfront can yield a 15,320-square-foot principal structure.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes

The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
MATTITUCK, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report (Suffolk County) Big bass bite in Montauk. Big sharks take big bites of big bass in Montauk. High quality fluking along the south shore. Double digits in Montauk. Bottom fishing on the north shore holds steady quality. East Hampton closed beaches after a surfcaster caught...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
TBR News Media

Spectacular Waterfront Property In Stony Brook Shores!

Endless Views of Smithtown Bay and Long Island Sound. Steps to the Stony Brook Shores Private Beach. Totally renovated and expanded in 2006. Walk out lower level boasts radiant heat, fireplace, wet bar, Bedroom, and full bath- perfect guest suite or possible Space for Mom. $1,250,000 | MLS# 3416363. For...
STONY BROOK, NY
27east.com

SAG HARBOR

SAG HARBOR-- North Haven. Exclusive use of bedroom, bathroom, full house, pool, garage space available. Must be pet friendly. Walk to bay. Housekeeping provided. $1,800/ monthly includes utilities. 631-514-5547.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

The Top 10 Hamptons Home Sales Of The First Half Of 2022

In the first half of 2022, the top 10 Hamptons home sales ranged in price from $21 million to four times that amount. Some of the deals came from off-market, “whisper” listings, so details are not readily available. At the same time, many buyers and sellers use limited liability companies to conceal their identities.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
News 12

Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire

(Video credit Neil Miller/The New York Extra) Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back...
SEAFORD, NY
27east.com

Foodstuffs: Calling Beekeepers And Jam-Makers; North Fork Table & Inn’s ‘Sea To Seat’ Dinner

Hallockville Museum Farm, the historic North Fork farm homestead in Riverhead, is issuing a call for entries for its second annual Jam and Honey Contest, with winners to be announced at the 41st Hallockville Country Fair, the weekend of September 17 and 18. The fair is an authentic North Fork cultural experience that celebrates Long Island’s agricultural heritage and the pleasures of family farm life from years gone by. The Country Fair will feature traditional crafts and games, folk art demonstrations, a petting zoo, pony rides, wagon rides, musical performance, art and craft vendors, farm livestock and many other attractions.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Northwell Shows Off New Park Avenue Building

Huntington Hospital executives showed off their newly opened $10 million building at 400 Park Ave. on Wednesday. The 10,000-square foot building at the corner of East Main Street and Park Avenue will provide both primary care services and multi-specialty care for women. “For decades there has been a disparity in...
HUNTINGTON, NY

