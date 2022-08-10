Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
WSVN-TV
17-year-old accused in fatal shooting of handyman in Coral Gables to be tried as adult
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man will be tried as an adult, authorities said. Seventeen-year-old Jermaine Walker appeared in court on Saturday evening. He faces a list of charges, including first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.
NBC Miami
Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale
Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 75-year-old man who went missing in Flagami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami’s Flagami area. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Pedro Pablo Arzola was reported missing Saturday from an unspecified area of Flagami. He stands 5 feet, 4 inches...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood school catches fire after tar pot on roof ignites
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials now know what started a fire at a Hollywood school. Crews were working on the roof of the Literacy Center, along North 24th Avenue and Pierce Street, when a tar pot ignited, Friday. Crews put down the flames quickly. No one was hurt. Copyright 2022...
NBC Miami
Apartment Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Dog Dead, Several Displaced
A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane. The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it. A...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Ring Video Captures Him Trying to Break Into Homes and Vehicles: Homestead Police
A man was arrested after RIng camera footage showed him trying to break into homes and cars in a Homestead neighborhood, according to a news release from Homestead Police. Detectives arrested 18-year-old Omaris James Walton after he was seen approaching the front door of a residence in Homestead while holding a firearm, according to the arrest report.
1 dead, 1 wounded in SW Miami-Dade overnight shooting
MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police say an 18-year-old man lost his life outside a Southwest Miami-Dade home early Friday after an exchange of gunfire with his step-father.It happened at 12:28 a.m. on a swale outside the home at 26204 S.W. 128th Court after an argument, according to Miami-Dade Police. They say the teenager pulled out his weapon and then his step-father did the same thing and they fired at each other.Police say the teenager was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive and his 17-year-old girlfriend was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where her condition has stabilized. The...
WATCH: Car Burglary Outside Hollywood Publix
A car burglary outside a Hollywood Publix caught on camera.
Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach
Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
WSVN-TV
Video shows 3 stealing bicycles from garage at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three men who, they said, stole two bicycles from a garage in Fort Lauderdale. Surveillance video captured the trio as they broke into an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Fourth Street and Ninth Avenue, just after 10 p.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer involved in head-on collision released from the hospital
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is finally heading home after spending months in the hospital. Mathew Larsh can’t help but smile. Echoes of support were heard in front of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Miami. “It’s a truly amazing day,” Larsh said. The...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
Click10.com
Burglar steals $4,000 in tools preventing Hollywood man from going to work
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Stephen Homer said he watched his whole livelihood going down the drain. A burglar stole from his truck near the intersection of Park Street and North 64 Avenue in Hollywood. “Everything I worked for, everything I built these last few years was gone,” Homer said adding...
VIDEO: Florida police K-9 and handler released from hospital after crash
A Miami police K-9 and his handler were released from the hospital on Thursday after being injured a crash earlier this week.
NBC Miami
Woman Accused of Drugging Fort Lauderdale Man Before $50K Robbery Arrested
A woman accused of drugging and robbing a Fort Lauderdale man out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other belongings back in June after they met at a bar and he brought her home has been arrested, police said. Cloe Reynicke, a 23-year-old resident of Charlotte, NC, was arrested...
Click10.com
Man extradited to Miami following fatal shooting on transit bus
MIAMI – A man who was arrested in December 2020 in Atlanta for a fatal shooting that occurred onboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus was finally extradited to Miami on Wednesday. Malik Osiris Horton, now 22, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett on Oct. 21, 2020.
WSVN-TV
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver fled the scene after hitting a 2-year-old girl in Oakland Park, authorities said. The incident happened near Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Thursday evening. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a burgundy SUV took off without stopping to help...
WSVN-TV
Suspended Sunrise Police sergeant caught on camera grabbing officer by throat loses pay
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police sergeant who was suspended following an incident where he was caught on camera grabbing a fellow officer by the throat will no longer be paid. Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease had been on paid suspension since January; however, Sunrise Police now tell 7News...
Click10.com
Prosecutors upgrade charges in teen’s ‘hateful’ beating over gender identity; detectives search for 2 suspects
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Misdemeanor charges have been upgraded to felonies against two of at least three teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park in Pompano Beach, Local 10 News learned Friday. The teens, aged 15 and 16, are charged with battery and...
