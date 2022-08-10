ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale

Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 75-year-old man who went missing in Flagami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami’s Flagami area. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Pedro Pablo Arzola was reported missing Saturday from an unspecified area of Flagami. He stands 5 feet, 4 inches...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
WSVN-TV

Hollywood school catches fire after tar pot on roof ignites

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials now know what started a fire at a Hollywood school. Crews were working on the roof of the Literacy Center, along North 24th Avenue and Pierce Street, when a tar pot ignited, Friday. Crews put down the flames quickly. No one was hurt. Copyright 2022...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested After Ring Video Captures Him Trying to Break Into Homes and Vehicles: Homestead Police

A man was arrested after RIng camera footage showed him trying to break into homes and cars in a Homestead neighborhood, according to a news release from Homestead Police. Detectives arrested 18-year-old Omaris James Walton after he was seen approaching the front door of a residence in Homestead while holding a firearm, according to the arrest report.
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead, 1 wounded in SW Miami-Dade overnight shooting

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police say an 18-year-old man lost his life outside a Southwest Miami-Dade home early Friday after an exchange of gunfire with his step-father.It happened at 12:28 a.m. on a swale outside the home at 26204 S.W. 128th Court after an argument, according to Miami-Dade Police. They say the teenager pulled out his weapon and then his step-father did the same thing and they fired at each other.Police say the teenager was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive and his 17-year-old girlfriend was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where her condition has stabilized. The...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#911#Violent Crime#Hollywood Home#Hollywood Police#Nbc
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach

Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man extradited to Miami following fatal shooting on transit bus

MIAMI – A man who was arrested in December 2020 in Atlanta for a fatal shooting that occurred onboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus was finally extradited to Miami on Wednesday. Malik Osiris Horton, now 22, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett on Oct. 21, 2020.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver fled the scene after hitting a 2-year-old girl in Oakland Park, authorities said. The incident happened near Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Thursday evening. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a burgundy SUV took off without stopping to help...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy