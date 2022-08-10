Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë Broussard
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
Dog dies in residential fire, 200K in damages
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa resulted in the death of one dog early Friday morning, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department. A small, unconscious dog was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. The dog was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene. KRON On […]
sonomasun.com
Three months of PG&E roadwork begins in Sonoma
A PG&E project replacing natural gas pipeline in multiple Sonoma locations is underway. Centered on Broadway between MacArthur Street and Fremont Drive, the traffic-fouling work is expected to continue through October. The work hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Detours and lane changes are expected as...
Road closure on San Pablo Avenue
SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) — All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning. A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed for an extended […]
thecommunityvoice.com
License reader solves mystery
A Cotati Police Officer was patrolling the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in the City of Cotati on August 9. The officer was alerted by his patrol car Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system that a stolen vehicle was parked in the Lowe’s parking lot. The officer confirmed...
Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
Suspect armed with 2 folding knives arrested in fatal Santa Rosa stabbing
(KRON) — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on Thursday was taken into custody while holding a folding knife in each hand, according to a social media post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 11, just before 10:30 p.m., the SRPD Communication Center received numerous calls regarding a stabbing […]
news24-680.com
“What’d I See?” – Lafayette Car Stop Attracts Attention Thursday
Thursday was another busy day in the 24/680 and several people saw things going on while we were tied up with breaking news elsewhere – writing us Friday to inquire as to what was going on. One of those “What’d I Just See” moments occurred on Pleasant Hill Road...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Potential Megaflood in California
How would California be impacted by a catastrophic flooding event also known as an “ArkStorm” or megaflood?. New research by Science Advances suggests that there will be a much higher rain rates and the Sierra runoff potential due to a warming climate as noted by Dr. Daniel Swain’s research. There will also be a risk for more intense storms and increasing flooding risk due to a warming climate.
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton
Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
L.A. Weekly
Man and Woman Injured in Head-On Crash on Lakeville Highway [Petaluma, CA]
PETALUMA, CA (August 12, 2022) – Early Monday morning, a man and a woman were hospitalized following a head-on crash on Lakeville Highway. The collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near Pine View Way. According to reports, the male driver of an eastbound white Chevrolet Spark attempted to pass...
ksro.com
Suspect Arrested After Robbing a Santa Rosa Chase Bank
A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly robbing a bank in Santa Rosa. Police say Sherilyn Hollingworth walked into the Chase Bank on Stony Point Road near State Highway 12 around 5 p.m. yesterday and handed the teller a note demanding money. Hollingworth took the cash and then allegedly swiped two Chase Bank water bottles on her way out the door. Police caught up to her on Stony Point near Occidental Road a short time later and arrested her. Police say the money and water bottles were both in her possession at the time of arrest.
Authorities arrest man in connection to selling meth in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday. KRON On is streaming news live now A photo posted by […]
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
marinmagazine.com
Marin’s Cities & Towns: Novato
Fun fact: Novato’s City Hall is located in a former Presbyterian church built in 1896. The northernmost city in Marin County, Novato offers something to appeal to every one of its residents, young and old, from history buffs to tech workers. Novato is home to a diverse group of businesses, including the U.S. headquarters of Birkenstock, the venerable Buck Institute on Aging, pharmaceutical company Ultragenyx and Novato Community Hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Car chase in San Francisco leads to discovery of catalytic converters spilling out of truck
SAN FRANCISCO - A police chase early Friday morning that ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco led to the discovery of dozens of catalytic converters. The car was filled with catalytic converters, spilling out of the trunk and the back seat of the car, after it crashed on the highway near "hospital curve."
Delivery truck plows into multiple vehicles on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa; 1 dead
SANTA ROSA -- One person died after a delivery truck crashed into the back of a vehicle and then struck four other vehicles on state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and left the female driver of a Nissan Versa dead after she succumbed to her injuries at Santa Rosa Memoriual Hospital, CHP officials said. Investigators determined the delivery truck driver failed to notice traffic slowing ahead and tried to swerve to avoid the Nissan but hit the left rear of it, causing the Nissan to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then continued and hit four more vehicles before overturning on its side, according to the CHP.The name of the Nissan driver who died was not immediately available. The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other drivers involved reported minor or no injuries and were not taken to the hospital, CHP officials said.
