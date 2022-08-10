ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

KRON4 News

Dog dies in residential fire, 200K in damages

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa resulted in the death of one dog early Friday morning, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department. A small, unconscious dog was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. The dog was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene. KRON On […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomasun.com

Three months of PG&E roadwork begins in Sonoma

A PG&E project replacing natural gas pipeline in multiple Sonoma locations is underway. Centered on Broadway between MacArthur Street and Fremont Drive, the traffic-fouling work is expected to continue through October. The work hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Detours and lane changes are expected as...
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

Road closure on San Pablo Avenue

SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) — All lanes of San Pablo Avenue are closed between Robert H. Miller Drive and Lancaster Drive in San Pablo and motorists should use alternative routes, police said Saturday morning. A traffic incident has closed this stretch of San Pablo Avenue and it is expected to be closed for an extended […]
SAN PABLO, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

License reader solves mystery

A Cotati Police Officer was patrolling the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in the City of Cotati on August 9. The officer was alerted by his patrol car Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system that a stolen vehicle was parked in the Lowe’s parking lot. The officer confirmed...
COTATI, CA
City
Petaluma, CA
Petaluma, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12

The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: Potential Megaflood in California

How would California be impacted by a catastrophic flooding event also known as an “ArkStorm” or megaflood?. New research by Science Advances suggests that there will be a much higher rain rates and the Sierra runoff potential due to a warming climate as noted by Dr. Daniel Swain’s research. There will also be a risk for more intense storms and increasing flooding risk due to a warming climate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'

Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton

Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
PLEASANTON, CA
ksro.com

Suspect Arrested After Robbing a Santa Rosa Chase Bank

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly robbing a bank in Santa Rosa. Police say Sherilyn Hollingworth walked into the Chase Bank on Stony Point Road near State Highway 12 around 5 p.m. yesterday and handed the teller a note demanding money. Hollingworth took the cash and then allegedly swiped two Chase Bank water bottles on her way out the door. Police caught up to her on Stony Point near Occidental Road a short time later and arrested her. Police say the money and water bottles were both in her possession at the time of arrest.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Authorities arrest man in connection to selling meth in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday. KRON On is streaming news live now A photo posted by […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
marinmagazine.com

Marin’s Cities & Towns: Novato

Fun fact: Novato’s City Hall is located in a former Presbyterian church built in 1896. The northernmost city in Marin County, Novato offers something to appeal to every one of its residents, young and old, from history buffs to tech workers. Novato is home to a diverse group of businesses, including the U.S. headquarters of Birkenstock, the venerable Buck Institute on Aging, pharmaceutical company Ultragenyx and Novato Community Hospital.
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Delivery truck plows into multiple vehicles on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa; 1 dead

SANTA ROSA -- One person died after a delivery truck crashed into the back of a vehicle and then struck four other vehicles on state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on eastbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and left the female driver of a Nissan Versa dead after she succumbed to her injuries at Santa Rosa Memoriual Hospital, CHP officials said. Investigators determined the delivery truck driver failed to notice traffic slowing ahead and tried to swerve to avoid the Nissan but hit the left rear of it, causing the Nissan to overturn onto a guardrail. The truck then continued and hit four more vehicles before overturning on its side, according to the CHP.The name of the Nissan driver who died was not immediately available. The truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other drivers involved reported minor or no injuries and were not taken to the hospital, CHP officials said.
SANTA ROSA, CA

