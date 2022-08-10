ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

numberfire.com

Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night

Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Astros' Brantley undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the season after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery, the team announced Friday. Brantley hasn't played since June because of shoulder problems. He was enjoying another solid season for the Astros before landing on the injured list, slashing .288/.370/.416 with five homers and 26 RBIs across 64 games.
HOUSTON, TX
State
Florida State
FOX Sports

Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

MLB won't return to Dyersville in 2023

Major League Baseball won't have a Field of Dreams game at the historic site in Dyersville, Iowa, next season because of construction, the group that owns the ballpark told Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register. "It's a lot going on," Hall of Famer and part owner of the site...
DYERSVILLE, IA
theScore

Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Soto ready for 'emotional' return to Washington

Juan Soto is set for a return to Washington to play the Nationals this weekend just 10 days after he was dealt to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster move at the trade deadline. "It's going to be pretty emotional," Soto said, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "I...
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
Alek Manoah
FOX Sports

DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Luis Rengifo Has Been A ‘Shot In The Arm’ For Angels

There haven’t been many consistent positives for the Los Angeles Angels this season after a stark decline. But since late June, they’ve received incredibly consistent production from utility man Luis Rengifo. On Wednesday, the Angels completed a sweep of the Oakland Athletics, and Rengifo’s two home runs and...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in Thursday matinee

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Marsh will move to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI in the first two games of the series. Matt Vierling will replace Marsh in center field and bat ninth Thursday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Blue Jays Mvp Rankings#Thescore#Mvp#The Blue Jays#Fip#Fangraphs#Athletic
FOX Sports

Despite injuries, Dodgers have MLB's best pitching — and could get even better

The best pitching staff in baseball has been without its Opening Day starter for two months. It lost its All-Star Game starter to the injured list on two separate occasions. It has been without its most dependable high-leverage reliever since the middle of April, and it lost for the season the player who took the place of that late-inning threat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols out of Cardinals Thursday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will sit on the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was shifted to first base, Nolan Arenado was named Thursday's designated hitter, and Brendan Donovan was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 148...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

White Sox place Anderson on IL with torn hand ligament

The Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand. Anderson is expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks, a source told Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports. This is Anderson's second stint on the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Report: Rockets sign Cauley-Stein to 1-year deal

The Houston Rockets have signed Willie Cauley-Stein to a one-year deal, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Cauley-Stein will compete for a spot on the team in training camp. The Kentucky product split the 2021-22 campaign between the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 1.7 points and two boards in...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Report: Jets sign Duane Brown to 2-year, $22M deal

The New York Jets are signing free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22-million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York sought reinforcements along the offensive line following Mekhi Becton's potentially season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this week. Brown, who will turn 37 at the end of the...
NFL
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: WR breakouts, busts, and draft strategy

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Is Matthew Stafford's elbow injury concerning for the Rams' wideouts? (1:40) Strategy for drafting fantasy wide receivers...
NFL

