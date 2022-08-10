Read full article on original website
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.
‘The View’ Turns 25: How 10 Former Hosts Returned to TV
The ABC chat-fest The View has been on for 25 years now… and has had nearly as many hosts over those two decades!. Yes, The View — which officially turns 25 on August 11 — has had a ton of panel turnover over the years. (And, as we’ve previously covered, some departures were more amicable than others.)
Who’s In, Who’s Out: Anthony Anderson & More Actors Coming & Going From TV This Fall
The Crown isn’t the only drama with a changing of the guard this fall (Olivia Colman passes the part of Queen Elizabeth II to Imelda Staunton). A bevy of broadcast crime procedurals are saying goodbye to some actors while welcoming new ones into the fold. Expect new faces in...
‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock & Emily Carey on the Intense Friendship at the Center of ‘GOT’ Prequel (VIDEO)
House of the Dragon — with its massive fire-breathing beasts, epic storytelling, glorious sets and costumes, and eye-popping special effects — will immerse viewers deep in a fantasy world. But at the heart of this prequel to Game of Thrones, set two centuries earlier than the HBO hit,...
Spectrum Originals Shutting Down, Several Shows in Limbo
Charter Communications is shutting down Spectrum Originals, the home of shows such as L.A.’s Finest and Joe Pickett, as the media company moves away from its original programming plans. As first reported by Deadline, the decision to shut down the premium cable channel comes as Charter’s former Head of...
ABC Reuniting ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ Cast for 25th Anniversary
ABC is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella in style. ABC News Studios will air, as part of Disney’s World Princess Week, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 on Tuesday, August 23 at 8/7c on ABC. (It will be available to stream the following day on Hulu). The 25th anniversary celebration will feature members of its all-star cast: Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Following the news special, The Wonderful World of Disney will air, for the first time on broadcast television in more than two decades, a presentation of the original 1997 film at 9/8c. (You can stream the movie now on Disney+.)
Tegan & Sara’s ‘High School’ Sets Release Date — See First Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)
Tegan and Sara Quin’s High School finally has a release date on Amazon Freevee. The coming-of-age drama series, based on the Grammy-nominated sibling duo’s best-selling memoir of the same name, will premiere Friday, October 14. And fans finally get to see first clips from the eight-part series in the High School teaser trailer, above, released Friday, August 12.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
‘The Late Show’: Jon Batiste Exiting as Bandleader After 7 Years (VIDEO)
It’s the end of an era for The Late Show as Stephen Colbert announced on the Thursday, August 12 episode that long-time bandleader Jon Batiste is leaving the show after seven years. “We’ve been so lucky to have a front-row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven...
‘Major Crimes’ Turns 10: Where’s the Cast Now?
A decade ago now — on August 13, 2012 — TNT’s police procedural The Closer ended and the spinoff Major Crimes began, with Mary McDonnell’s Sharon Rayder taking over for Kyra Sedgwick’s Brenda Leigh Johnson as head of the Major Crimes Division and many stars of The Closer reprising their LAPD roles on the new show.
‘Dangerous Liaisons’: Starz Unveils Steamy First Look (VIDEO)
Starz has set a premiere date for its highly anticipated series adaptation of the 18th-century novel Dangerous Liaisons. The drama is poised to premiere on Sunday, November 6 and in anticipation of the show’s arrival, Starz unveiled some first looks at the beautifully reimagined tale which centers around the epic story of Merteuil and Valmont. Unveiled during the network’s TCA presentation, the first look teaser and photos preview Merteuil and Valmont’s beginning as young lovers in the slums of Paris and follow as they rose to the heights of French aristocracy through various schemes.
Remembering Anne Heche on TV: ‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘Everwood,’ ‘Another World’ & More
On Friday, August 12, actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead from injuries sustained in a car crash on August 5. She was 53 years old. While she was known for her films roles such as Six Days Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, and Volcano, she also had a successful and long-lasting TV career. In fact, two of her small screen projects are still on the way — The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series, The Idol, and her Lifetime film Girl in Room 13.
‘The White Lotus,’ ‘The Resort’ & More Hotel-Set TV Shows to Watch
Often series are set within the compound of the characters’ familiar space (their home), while other times we follow them through transitional spaces or even see them move to an entirely different place where they know basically no one. But occasionally an entire show is set within the world...
‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Boss Talks Pushing the Boundaries of the Universe
In this six-episode anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead, the latest of AMC’s Dead spinoffs, new characters — in different locations — try to survive in the zombie-infested world. The first installment takes viewers on a road trip with lonely Doomsday prepper Joe (Terry Crews). He...
‘Grantchester’ Renewed for Season 8 — See Robson Green on Set (PHOTO)
Grantchester fans can breathe a bit more easily: The fan-favorite British crime drama is returning for an eighth season on Masterpiece PBS in the U.S. and ITV in the U.K. This news comes just days ahead of the Season 7 finale premiering in the U.S. (on August 14). Filming is...
‘Mankind,’ ‘Loot’ Finale and ‘Memorial’ on Apple, Prime Video’s New ‘League,’ ‘CMT Summer Camp,’ Campy ‘Celebrity Drag Race’
A tense Season 3 finale of the space-race drama For All Mankind leads a busy Friday for Apple TV+, including the season finale of the Maya Rudolph comedy Loot and the premiere of the harrowing Hurricane Katrina docudrama Five Days at Memorial. Prime Video revisits the beloved ’90s movie A League of Their Own with a series that delves deeper into gender and race prejudice. Country quartet Little Big Town performs for CMT’s Summer Camp. And campiness reigns when nine celebrities don drag to compete in Season 2 of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.
‘Chesapeake Shores’: Meghan Ory Says Abby Makes Her Choice ‘With Her Heart’
“No more breakup bangs,” Meghan Ory says with a laugh. The actress, who’s played practical divorcée and mother of two Abby O’Brien since Chesapeake Shores’ 2016 debut, knows the show’s diehard fans, called “Chessies,” will be excited to hear it. After spending time getting over love Trace (Jesse Metcalfe), Abby is ready to move on in the series’ sixth and final season. In last October’s cliffhanger, she left a voicemail message saying, “I think maybe we should give us a try” for one of the two men hoping to date her next. Was it kindhearted third-grade teacher Jay (Greyston Holt) or playful billionaire Evan (Robert Buckley, above, with Ory)?
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: See Harry Shum Jr., Midori Francis & More of the New Interns on Set (PHOTO)
Well, it won’t be too long before one doctor who left Grey Sloan at the end of Season 18 is back. James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber, who went on sabbatical in the finale) shared a photo from the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 set of himself in scrubs alongside the new first-year surgical residents (played by Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, and Harry Shum Jr.). “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” he wrote in the caption. Check out his post below.
Quinta Brunson Signs Multi-Year Deal With Warner Bros. TV
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson has inked a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Television Group, according to Variety. Brunson, who first gained prominence for her self-produced Instagram series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date, had her breakout in 2021 with her hit ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary, which is produced by Warner Bros. TV in association with 20th Television. Last month, she became the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category at the Primetime Emmys for her work on the series.
Megan Thee Stallion Co-Hosts ‘Tonight,’ an Aussie Baby ‘Bump,’ ‘Alone’ Gets Frozen, Baseball in the Field of Dreams
From a guest shot on P-Valley to co-hosting The Tonight Show, rap queen Megan Thee Stallion is having a busy summer. The CW imports the teen dramedy Bump, about an overachieving high-schooler who unexpectedly gives birth. Six Alone veterans return to battle Frozen conditions in the franchise’s latest spinoff. Major League Baseball gets nostalgic, returning to Iowa’s “Field of Dreams” ballpark with the Reds and Cubs in vintage 1900s uniforms.
