ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 28

Sharry Adams
3d ago

I don't care for Voss. No matter what you do for trump, it's not enough. he needs to move on from 2020. There was no fraud. you lost. you lost big.

Reply(1)
7
Related
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Election Fraud#Gop#Republican#The Wisconsin Assembly#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC News

Republicans are behind in key Senate races and Trump’s fingerprints are all over it

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday. ... The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index. ... Senate Republicans tank a bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... The House passes the computer-chip bill, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. ... Next week features big primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state, plus that constitutional amendment referendum on abortion in Kansas. ... And farewell NBC’s Pete Williams; we are going to miss you!
POTUS
NBC News

NBC News

433K+
Followers
52K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy