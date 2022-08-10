ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See and smell smoke?

By News Team
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center is receiving a lot of calls from citizens concerned about the smoke.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department has investigated the smoke-related calls, but there are currently no fires burning in its jurisdiction.

There are fires burning in the Fort Hall/Pocatello area, as well as several fires burning throughout the west.

IFFD says the smoke you are currently seeing and smelling is coming from those fires.

Keep in mind, officials say this could change in a matter of minutes with the dry conditions we are experiencing, so IFFD certainly wants people to call 911 immediately when they identify a source of the smoke, see a plume of thick smoke, and/or flames.

