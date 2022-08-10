Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Early volleyball places fourth in bracket at Veribest tournament
VERIBEST – The Early Lady Horns finished fourth in their bracket over the weekend, posting a 2-4 record at the Veribest volleyball tournament. Early knocked off Grape Creek in three sets Friday and Rochelle in three sets Saturday. Losses came at the hands of Sonora, the San Angelo Central Freshmen, Fort Davis and the San Angelo Central JV.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions split final two matches at Wimberley tournament
WIMBERLEY – The Brownwood Lady Lions split their final two matches at the Wimberley volleyball tournament Saturday, defeating Class 5A Bastrop Cedar Creek in two sets and falling to Class 5A Elgin in three sets. In the Lady Lions’ 25-22, 25-23 win over Cedar Creek, Brownwood received five kills...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions’ potential peeks through in successful scrimmage against Decatur
Brownwood fifth-year head coach Sammy Burnett feels the Lions have barely scratched the surface in terms of their potential, but their performance in Friday night’s initial scrimmage at Gordon Wood Stadium was good enough to produce a pair of touchdowns while keeping the Decatur Eagles out of the end zone.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions to receive early test from Region I in initial scrimmage against Decatur
A potential postseason preview awaits the Brownwood Lions, who kick off the scrimmage portion of the preseason Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. The JV and freshman teams will scrimmage on the opposite ends of the field at 5 p.m., with the varsity squads to take over the entire field at 6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs volleyball nets first two wins at Veribest tournament
VERIBEST – The Bangs Lady Dragons earned their first wins of the season Friday, taking two of three matches at the Veribest volleyball tournament,. The Lady Dragons knocked off San Angelo TLCA and Rochelle before falling to host Veribest. In the win over TLCA, Jadyn Miller recorded six kills,...
brownwoodnews.com
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Richland Springs Coyotes
RICHLAND SPRINGS – Since 2004, the Richland Springs Coyotes have won all of their record nine six-man state championships. At no time during that run have the Coyotes gone more than three seasons without a title so, based on history, Richland Springs is due in 2022. The Coyotes, who...
brownwoodnews.com
2nd Annual D’avion’s 3 on 3 Shootout Sept. 3
The 2nd Annual D’avion’s 3 on 3 Shootout will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Brownwood Middle School, beginning at 9 a.m. Now is the time for teams to sign up. Cost is $100 per team of four. There will be two brackets – one for 6th...
brownwoodnews.com
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: San Saba Armadillos
SAN SABA – Following four consecutive trips to the postseason, the task of keeping that playoff streak alive for the San Saba Armadillos is expected to be a tougher chore during the 2022 campaign. San Saba, which reached the playoffs with a 2-3 district mark and finished with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
Lemonade Day is Saturday, Aug. 13 in Brownwood
Brown County youngsters have been presented the chance to learn how to run a business — and make some money for themselves — this summer. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized a local exercise of the nationwide Lemonade Day program that culminates this weekend. Lemonade Day is...
brownwoodnews.com
Alice Fay James
Alice Fay James, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Abilene. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Get Ready to Chow Down & Shop at the Coleman Food Truck Festival
Coleman may be a small town, but its events are larger than life, including the Annual Food Truck Festival in December. I can't think of anything better than strolling the downtown streets of Smalltown, America while enjoying some of the most delicious food truck fare in West Texas. Throw in some Christmas shopping at locally owned businesses and you've got the makings of a fun-filled Saturday afternoon in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
Daniel McCombs
Daniel McCombs, age 85 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Funeral services for Daniel will be held at 10AM on Monday, August 15, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 on Sunday, August 14 at Heartland Funeral Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehab. Private Family Services for Virginia will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
brownwoodnews.com
Christian Women’s Job Corps classes begin Aug. 29
Christian Women’s Job Corps will offer Fall Classes August 29 through November 17. Classes are Monday and Thursday from 8:45 am until 3:00 pm. Classes include Bible Study, Bookkeeping, Math, English, Computers, Resume’ and Interview Building Skills, Budgeting and more. There is no cost to attend but you...
Hidden Gems: 2 sisters-in-law restore old Comanche train depot one brick at a time
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s rare that a train drives by the century-old train depot anymore. Even though the tracks are not often used now, if you look at the depot; you can see that the walls are still holding up strong, the original door still slides with ease, and pieces of history are displayed […]
brownwoodnews.com
Cross Plains teen succumbs to injuries following weekend vehicle accident
One of the two Cross Plains teen boys involved in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has succumbed to his injuries. According to KTAB, Ryan Hopkins, who would have been a senior, passed away Monday. The other teen in the accident, Bentley Hall, is recovering from surgery on a broken...
koxe.com
Some irrigation water in Early contaminated
Some irrigation water in the Early, Texas area has been contaminated with a foreign substance. According to John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, a foreign substance was detected earlier today in an irrigation water line. The contamination has been isolated and that water line has been temporarily closed. The District is currently unable to supply the untreated irrigation water to the agricultural customers, fewer than ten, on that line. All affected customers have been notified.
koxe.com
Vehicle vs. building accident reported on 4th Street
Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had knocked several packages of water through the windows at the...
brownwoodnews.com
183 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 183 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 183 positives this week, 31 were PCR, and 152 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 79 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Comments / 0