Brownwood, TX

Early volleyball places fourth in bracket at Veribest tournament

VERIBEST – The Early Lady Horns finished fourth in their bracket over the weekend, posting a 2-4 record at the Veribest volleyball tournament. Early knocked off Grape Creek in three sets Friday and Rochelle in three sets Saturday. Losses came at the hands of Sonora, the San Angelo Central Freshmen, Fort Davis and the San Angelo Central JV.
EARLY, TX
Lady Lions split final two matches at Wimberley tournament

WIMBERLEY – The Brownwood Lady Lions split their final two matches at the Wimberley volleyball tournament Saturday, defeating Class 5A Bastrop Cedar Creek in two sets and falling to Class 5A Elgin in three sets. In the Lady Lions’ 25-22, 25-23 win over Cedar Creek, Brownwood received five kills...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Lions’ potential peeks through in successful scrimmage against Decatur

Brownwood fifth-year head coach Sammy Burnett feels the Lions have barely scratched the surface in terms of their potential, but their performance in Friday night’s initial scrimmage at Gordon Wood Stadium was good enough to produce a pair of touchdowns while keeping the Decatur Eagles out of the end zone.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Lions to receive early test from Region I in initial scrimmage against Decatur

A potential postseason preview awaits the Brownwood Lions, who kick off the scrimmage portion of the preseason Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. The JV and freshman teams will scrimmage on the opposite ends of the field at 5 p.m., with the varsity squads to take over the entire field at 6 p.m.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Bangs volleyball nets first two wins at Veribest tournament

VERIBEST – The Bangs Lady Dragons earned their first wins of the season Friday, taking two of three matches at the Veribest volleyball tournament,. The Lady Dragons knocked off San Angelo TLCA and Rochelle before falling to host Veribest. In the win over TLCA, Jadyn Miller recorded six kills,...
BANGS, TX
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Richland Springs Coyotes

RICHLAND SPRINGS – Since 2004, the Richland Springs Coyotes have won all of their record nine six-man state championships. At no time during that run have the Coyotes gone more than three seasons without a title so, based on history, Richland Springs is due in 2022. The Coyotes, who...
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
2nd Annual D’avion’s 3 on 3 Shootout Sept. 3

The 2nd Annual D’avion’s 3 on 3 Shootout will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Brownwood Middle School, beginning at 9 a.m. Now is the time for teams to sign up. Cost is $100 per team of four. There will be two brackets – one for 6th...
BROWNWOOD, TX
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: San Saba Armadillos

SAN SABA – Following four consecutive trips to the postseason, the task of keeping that playoff streak alive for the San Saba Armadillos is expected to be a tougher chore during the 2022 campaign. San Saba, which reached the playoffs with a 2-3 district mark and finished with a...
SAN SABA, TX
Lemonade Day is Saturday, Aug. 13 in Brownwood

Brown County youngsters have been presented the chance to learn how to run a business — and make some money for themselves — this summer. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized a local exercise of the nationwide Lemonade Day program that culminates this weekend. Lemonade Day is...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Alice Fay James

Alice Fay James, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Abilene. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Get Ready to Chow Down & Shop at the Coleman Food Truck Festival

Coleman may be a small town, but its events are larger than life, including the Annual Food Truck Festival in December. I can't think of anything better than strolling the downtown streets of Smalltown, America while enjoying some of the most delicious food truck fare in West Texas. Throw in some Christmas shopping at locally owned businesses and you've got the makings of a fun-filled Saturday afternoon in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
Daniel McCombs

Daniel McCombs, age 85 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Funeral services for Daniel will be held at 10AM on Monday, August 15, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 on Sunday, August 14 at Heartland Funeral Home.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn

Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehab. Private Family Services for Virginia will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady

Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
BRADY, TX
Christian Women’s Job Corps classes begin Aug. 29

Christian Women’s Job Corps will offer Fall Classes August 29 through November 17. Classes are Monday and Thursday from 8:45 am until 3:00 pm. Classes include Bible Study, Bookkeeping, Math, English, Computers, Resume’ and Interview Building Skills, Budgeting and more. There is no cost to attend but you...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Some irrigation water in Early contaminated

Some irrigation water in the Early, Texas area has been contaminated with a foreign substance. According to John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, a foreign substance was detected earlier today in an irrigation water line. The contamination has been isolated and that water line has been temporarily closed. The District is currently unable to supply the untreated irrigation water to the agricultural customers, fewer than ten, on that line. All affected customers have been notified.
EARLY, TX
Vehicle vs. building accident reported on 4th Street

Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had knocked several packages of water through the windows at the...
BROWNWOOD, TX
183 positive COVID results reported this week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 183 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 183 positives this week, 31 were PCR, and 152 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 79 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

