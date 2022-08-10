The time has come, The Velcro Pygmies will be in Piedmont, AL on August 20th, at 8:00 pm. They will take the stage and the Place will be serving a full bar. Tickets are on sale now at Freshtix.com. Ladiga Street will be closed from 5:00 pm until, so parking will be in the large parking lot behind The Place. Be sure to come early and eat at Shells Downtown then walk down the alley between Shells and The Place Downtown and enter from the front of the venue. They will have tickets at the door if they don’t sale out online, but it is strongly suggested you buy them online.

