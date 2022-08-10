ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia QB takeaways from Scrimmage One sends Kirby Smart to film room

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was uncharacteristically reserved when asked to asses Georgia quarterback play following Scrimmage One on Saturday. Sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett has the reigns of what appears to be a powerful offense, a deep, strong offensive line in front of him, and future NFL players around him at the skill positions.
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Releases Video of First Scrimmage of 2022

ATHENS - Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs had their first scrimmage of the season Saturday in Sanford Stadium, and the program released limited highlights Saturday night. Running back Kenny McIntosh ripped off a long run, and tight end newcomer Oscar Delp had a nice catch during the highlights that also featured senior quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
easportstoday.com

This train’s moving

GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
GADSDEN, AL
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Six Lee Arrendale Inmates Now Facing Additional Charges

Habersham County – Six inmates from Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto have been booked at the Habersham County Detention Center. The women were booked Friday for incidents dating between March 1st through July. Those arrested face multiple charges including riot in a penal institution, violation of the Georgia...
Calhoun Journal

The Place Downtown in Piedmont to Host The Velcro Pygmies

The time has come, The Velcro Pygmies will be in Piedmont, AL on August 20th, at 8:00 pm. They will take the stage and the Place will be serving a full bar. Tickets are on sale now at Freshtix.com. Ladiga Street will be closed from 5:00 pm until, so parking will be in the large parking lot behind The Place. Be sure to come early and eat at Shells Downtown then walk down the alley between Shells and The Place Downtown and enter from the front of the venue. They will have tickets at the door if they don’t sale out online, but it is strongly suggested you buy them online.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Not Just Another Day in the Park…

A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wvtm13.com

Alabama cabinet maker to create hundreds of jobs with $17M expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A family-owned Alabama cabinet company plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The state Department of Commerce said Tuesday in a news release that Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.
ALABAMA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”

When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection

A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
BUFORD, GA
alreporter.com

Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend

Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar

Jacksonville, AL –  – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information. Case: JPD22-0809A Jacksonville Police Department 256-782-3897 The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s). Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that […]

