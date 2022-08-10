This muffin has it all: a fluffy apple pie-spiced cake, a crunchy streusel topping, and an apple cider glaze. We use Fuji apples in these muffins because on the Brix scale (a food-industry measurement of sweetness), they almost always rank at the top, above other varieties. Developed in Japan in the 1930s, Fuji apples are also full of flavor with a firm, crisp texture and are best used in recipes with other bold ingredients (like the apple pie spice in this muffin), where you still want the fruit to shine through. If you can't find Fuji apples, you can use Gala or Pink Lady.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO