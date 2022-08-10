Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Start your morning the right way, with an ooey-gooey sticky bun. Baked in an apple cider-caramel sauce made with maple syrup and filled with sweet Golden Delicious apples, these apple stucky buns are a true fall treat. It's a mystery why Golden Delicious apples, which have a mellow sweetness, tender...
This isn't an ordinary strawberry rhubarb pie. This crumb-topped pie is baked in a cast-iron skillet
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Using your hands, toss the butter through the flour until each piece is well coated. Cut the butter into the flour by pressing the butter between your fingers and thumbs, flattening the cubes into big shards. Continue to mix until the butter is almost completely incorporated — the mixture should resemble cornmeal in color and texture.
The Daily South
Apple-Spice Muffins with Oat Streusel
This muffin has it all: a fluffy apple pie-spiced cake, a crunchy streusel topping, and an apple cider glaze. We use Fuji apples in these muffins because on the Brix scale (a food-industry measurement of sweetness), they almost always rank at the top, above other varieties. Developed in Japan in the 1930s, Fuji apples are also full of flavor with a firm, crisp texture and are best used in recipes with other bold ingredients (like the apple pie spice in this muffin), where you still want the fruit to shine through. If you can't find Fuji apples, you can use Gala or Pink Lady.
recipesgram.com
Delicious Earthquake Cake
Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1 box)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake
This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
A perfectly nostalgic peanut butter and jelly pie with graham crust
A perfectly nostalgic pie: graham crust, rich peanut butter custard, and a layer of jelly. — Erin Jeanne McDowell. Preheat the oven to 425° F. Prepare a 9-inch pie plate. In a large bowl, whisk the all-purpose flour and graham flour to combine. Add the cubed butter into the flour to coat each piece. Use your hands to shingle the butter between the palms of your hands or using your fingers. Continue until the pieces of butter are about the size of walnut halves.
princesspinkygirl.com
Texas Sheet Cake
Our Texas Sheet Cake is the size of Texas! It is a sweet chocolate cake covered in rich chocolate icing that’s perfect for feeding a hungry crowd. The decadent, fudgy flavors of this classic southern dessert are every chocolate lover’s dream and easily made on a single sheet pan!
RELATED PEOPLE
leitesculinaria.com
No-Churn Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream
This no-churn peanut butter cup ice cream takes the classic and much-beloved combination of peanut butter and chocolate to the next level by turning it into a dreamy, creamy frozen dessert. No eggs and no mixer required. Adapted from Heather Templeton | Easy No-Churn Ice Cream | Page Street Publishing,...
The Daily South
Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies
Sweet, crunchy, and a little bit gooey, Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies set off memories of family parties filled with sticky-fingered kids and too-full adults. Add in the fact that they are incredibly simple to prepare, and it's hard to find fault in these peanutty cookie nests. Here's everything you need to know about them.
Butterscotch Blondies: Make Them with Browned Butter
(Carrie Vasios/Seriouseats.com) These butterscotch blondies take minutes to prepare and make for an easy, portable dessert you can bring to family gatherings, picnics and holiday get togethers. The browned butter gives the bars a nutty, chewy flavor and the crunchy top is a delicious contrast to the moist interior.
Vintage Cafe Latte Cake Is Airy and Moist
(Tina Rupp/Family Circle) I discovered this recipe in an old issue of Family Circle and, since I'm a coffee addict, I decided to give it a try. The three-tiered cake is moist and the whipped-cream's airiness is a perfect balance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Epicurious
No-Churn Hazelnut Espresso Ice Cream
Active Time 15 minutes Total Time 8 hours 15 minutes, including freezing. This is an absolute knockout ice cream with no need for an ice cream maker or checking the freezer every 30 minutes. Miraculous. The nuts are toasted when they are the color of milky coffee rather than butter—this will release the aromatic oils in the hazelnuts and, along with the sea salt, will really intensify the flavor of the no-churn ice cream.
Comments / 0